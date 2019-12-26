Pokemon Go Holiday Event is now live

Kuldeep FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 26, 2019

Dec 26, 2019 IST SHARE

Get a higher encounter rate for Delibird

The holiday event in Pokemon Go is now live, bringing more Gen 5 Pokemon along with additional Field Research tasks.

The event, which was kick-started on 24 December, will run until 1 January of next year. Like every year, the holiday event has increased the encounter rate for winter-themed Pokemon, such as Delibird and Sneasel.

The official patch notes for the game are out and here is the gist of it:

Pokémon in holiday costumes: Pikachu, Raichu and Pichu wearing beanies and Stantler wearing bells will appear in Pokémon GO for the first time.

Pikachu, Raichu and Pichu wearing beanies and Stantler wearing bells will appear in Pokémon GO for the first time. Pokémon appearing in the wild: Delightful Ice-type Pokémon will be appearing in the wild, such as Sneasel, Delibird, Snorunt and more. Making its Pokémon GO debut will be Cubchoo, the Chill Pokémon.

Delightful Ice-type Pokémon will be appearing in the wild, such as Sneasel, Delibird, Snorunt and more. Making its Pokémon GO debut will be Cubchoo, the Chill Pokémon. Pokémon appearing in Eggs: Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Vulpix, Pichu wearing beanies and Stantler wearing bells will be hatching from 7 km Eggs.

Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Vulpix, Pichu wearing beanies and Stantler wearing bells will be hatching from 7 km Eggs. Pokémon appearing in Raid Battles: Raichu wearing beanies and Stantler wearing bells will be available to challenge in two-star raids.

Raichu wearing beanies and Stantler wearing bells will be available to challenge in two-star raids. Pokémon attracted by Glacial Lure Modules: Throw a Glacial Lure Module onto a PokéStop near you, and you’ll have a chance of encountering Cryogonal, the Crystallizing Pokémon making its Pokémon GO debut.

Throw a Glacial Lure Module onto a PokéStop near you, and you’ll have a chance of encountering Cryogonal, the Crystallizing Pokémon making its Pokémon GO debut. Event-exclusive Field Research: Enjoy event-exclusive Field Research tasks that will reward you with the chance to encounter Pokémon like Pikachu wearing beanies.

Enjoy event-exclusive Field Research tasks that will reward you with the chance to encounter Pokémon like Pikachu wearing beanies. Save Shadow Pokémon: We have reason to believe that Team GO Rocket has turned more Pokémon, including Delibird, into Shadow Pokémon. There might be other Shadow Pokémon to discover in places high and low, so get out there and save them!

We have reason to believe that Team GO Rocket has turned more Pokémon, including Delibird, into Shadow Pokémon. There might be other Shadow Pokémon to discover in places high and low, so get out there and save them! If you’re lucky, you might encounter Shiny Stantler wearing bells and Shiny Snover.

Winter-themed avatar items coming to the shop: You can look forward to a Stantler Sweater and a Stantler Headband as well as a Beanie Hat to match the one Pikachu is wearing for this event.

While Delibird are known to carry food all day long, we wonder what Shadow Delibird carries in its sack... 🤔#PokemonGOHoliday ❄️ pic.twitter.com/wZGlomg1Oi — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) December 24, 2019

The high rates for the winter-themed Pokemon will drop to normal with the conclusion of the event on 1 January. Niantic has a lot in the bag for 2020 as the first Community Event drops on 19 January.

Stick with Sportskeeda for the latest Pokemon Go updates and other Esports News.