Pokemon Go: Latios, Latias and more will be available through Research Breakthroughs

Niantic has announced some upcoming changes to the Egg system in Pokemon Go as well as for Research Breakthroughs. Starting on 1 May 2019, Lugia, Ho-Oh, Latias, and Latios will be encountered in Field Research Breakthroughs. This also means that you can no longer get Suicune, Entei, Raikou, Regice, Registeel, and Regirock.

The new Pokemon will be available from Field Research Breakthroughs till the end of June. Pokemon Go is also getting some new additions to Pokemon you can hatch from Eggs. If you have 2 kilometer Eggs, you can expect the Generation 4 starter Pokemons of Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup. You can also expect Bonsly and more.

Trainers who have 5 kilometer Eggs can expect a huge pool of Gen 4 and other Pokemon such as Cubone, Combee, Buizel, Glameow, Bronzor, Skorupi, Croagunk and more. The 10 kilometer Eggs will give you a chance to hatch Mawile, Absol, Shinx, Cranidos, Shieldon, Riolu and much more.

So it seems like Niantic has dropped a huge number of Pokemon from Gen 4 that are available now in Pokemon Go. They added the Sinnoh Stones earlier which gave you access to the Gen 4 evolutions and now you can get many more Gen 4 Pokemon from Eggs too. Pokemon Go is still missing Glaceon and Leafeon though, along with some later legendaries.

The change for the Field Research Breakthrough is a welcome one. The drop rate of Suicine is just too high and players can encounter the Legendary Dogs pretty often. They may come back again as Raid Bosses or Field Research rewards again but for now, the fresh change is necessary.

You can refer to Pokemon Go's blog post regarding the update. If you haven't gotten the Legendary Dogs and the Regi Trio yet, you have until May 1st to get them.

