Pokemon Go News: Trainer Battles Announced

Yesterday, the team that brought you Pokemon Go shared a developer insight post. The announcement shared the fact that trainers can now battle other trainers.

They believe that that is the core of the Pokemon experience and have worked hard in bringing it alive in the game.

Speaking of the announcement, they had this to say:

"Alongside catching Pokémon and trading them with friends, there’s perhaps no greater hallmark of the core Pokémon experience than battling other Trainers. While Trainers have been able to participate competitively in Gym battles and cooperatively in Raid Battles thus far, we’re proud that Trainer Battles will be available to Trainers starting today."

They also talk about striking a careful balance between making the system "easy and straightforward enough" for all trainers even if the mechanics are relatively unfamiliar to normal Pokemon video games and creating a "unique competitive experience" that will provide the kind of atmosphere that passionate trainers have been edging for in terms of complex strategies.

They believe that this said harmony between these two poles has been realized by implementing Trainer Battle leagues.

Speaking of the leagues, they had this to say:

"Even if you’re a casual Trainer who hasn’t been cultivating Pokémon with unique prowess in battle, you can participate in a Trainer Battle League that allows for engaging play. Capping the CP on the Pokémon eligible to battle helps to set a more even playing field. Additionally, the Trainer Battle Leagues all carry the same rewards and give to both participants equally."

They've also added that leagues aren't just for new-player accessibility. The game brings a certain amount of nostalgia for experienced Pokemon gamers who know their lore.

The team also maintains that there is an emphasis on strategy. However, what peaks out about the new update is that the holistic ideal of an in-person social interaction is what is carry forwarded even in this game. Speaking about this, they say:

"We hope that Trainers will be able to construct their own competitions, based on their local metagame and play patterns, to suit their needs. We can’t wait to see the stories from local groups, meet Ace Trainers and Veterans, and see how the feature grows within the community. "