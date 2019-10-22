Pokemon GO: Niantic will introduce a competitive GO Battle League

Pokemon GO is one of the most popular mobile gaming platforms and one of the few games that has had consistent players throughout. The game has come very far since its inception in 2016. Since then, newer generations of Pokemon were introduced, many systems were reworked, Trainer Battles became a thing, and so much more happened.

Niantic has now announced a new feature that will be coming to the game sometime in 2020: Ranked Competitive Battles. The ranked mode will be called GO Battle League. Trainer Battles were only introduced as recently as last year so now it is time to up the game.

Trainer Battles are still casual but you also need to have a friend and to be nearby that person in order to battle them (unless you are Close Friends). GO Battle League can change that by pairing a player with anyone in the world, so long as they have similar skill sets.

We don't have too much information about the GO Battle League at the moment. We can expect more information to be rolled out as the feature is deployed live into the game. It is safe to assume that there will be different tiers and each tier will offer better rewards as you climb up the ranked ladder.

Still, the GO Battle League will be an extremely competitive one. You will need to build the right dream team with the right stats and movesets. It will resemble the trainers in the Pokemon anime where they have to grind in order to be champions. It definitely won't be as easy as the console games which needs a higher difficulty.

For now, we have to wait for more information from the Pokemon Go devs. Follow this space for all updates on how GO Battle League will work.