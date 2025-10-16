Pokemon Legends Z-A Walkthrough: How to complete Reaching Rank W

One of the main missions of Pokemon Legends Z-A is called Reaching Rank W. As you might have guessed, it requires you to level up to rank W in the Z-A Royale. To complete it, you will have to earn a set number of Battle Points and defeat a formidable trainer in a promotion match. It is also one of the toughest rank-up challenges before the opponents begin to use Mega Evolutions against you.
If you are having difficulty clearing this quest, here is a complete guide for the Reaching Rank W mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
How to complete Reaching Rank W mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Defeat Naveen in battle
Before you can begin collecting the required Battle Points to participate in a promotion battle, you must defeat a Pokemon trainer named Naveen. He uses the following Pokemon on his team in Pokemon Legends Z-A:
- Spinarak (Bug/Poison)
- Sableye (Dark/Ghost)
- Scraggy (Dark/Fighting)
Considering Flying-type Pokemon can prove to be advantageous against Spinarak and Scraggy, we recommend you include either Fletchinder or Pidgeotto in your party against Naveen.
Apart from that, the Fairy-type Pokemon, Flabebe, can also be a strong choice. It can resist Fighting-type damage inflicted by Scraggy while being an effective counter to deal with Sableye.
Gather Z-A Royale points
Once you have won the battle against Naveen, you must earn 3,000 Battle Points in the Z-A Royale. Once you accomplish this, you will be eligible for the next step to clear the Reaching Rank W mission.
Defeat Xavi for promotion
The last hurdle for you to reach rank W in the game is defeating Xavi in a battle. This trainer uses the following Pokemon against you in battle:
- Venipede (Bug/Poison)
- Kadabra (Psychic)
- Roselia (Grass/Poison)
- Furfrou (Normal)
When it comes to countering Xavi's Pokemon, we recommend you include Pokemon like Honedge and Fletchinder on your team to effectively defeat Venipede and Kadabra. Moreover, the latter's Fire typing also makes it a good choice to face Roselia.
You should note that other effective counters to Venepede, Kadabra, and Roselia can be Pignite and Houndour. While the former is one of the starter options with a Fire and Fighting typing, the latter boasts a Fire and Dark typing.
Lastly, to beat the Normal-type Pokemon, Furfrou, you can rely on Pignite or any other Fighting-type Pokemon. They will prove to be super effective against it.
Once you have won the battle and progressed to the next rank, you will automatically complete the Reaching Rank W mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A.