Pokemon Legends Z-A Walkthrough: How to complete Reaching Rank W

One of the main missions of Pokemon Legends Z-A is called Reaching Rank W. As you might have guessed, it requires you to level up to rank W in the Z-A Royale. To complete it, you will have to earn a set number of Battle Points and defeat a formidable trainer in a promotion match. It is also one of the toughest rank-up challenges before the opponents begin to use Mega Evolutions against you.

Ad

If you are having difficulty clearing this quest, here is a complete guide for the Reaching Rank W mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

How to complete Reaching Rank W mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Defeat Naveen in battle

Defeat Naveen in a Pokemon battle (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Before you can begin collecting the required Battle Points to participate in a promotion battle, you must defeat a Pokemon trainer named Naveen. He uses the following Pokemon on his team in Pokemon Legends Z-A:

Ad

Trending

Spinarak (Bug/Poison)

(Bug/Poison) Sableye (Dark/Ghost)

(Dark/Ghost) Scraggy (Dark/Fighting)

Considering Flying-type Pokemon can prove to be advantageous against Spinarak and Scraggy, we recommend you include either Fletchinder or Pidgeotto in your party against Naveen.

Apart from that, the Fairy-type Pokemon, Flabebe, can also be a strong choice. It can resist Fighting-type damage inflicted by Scraggy while being an effective counter to deal with Sableye.

Gather Z-A Royale points

Once you have won the battle against Naveen, you must earn 3,000 Battle Points in the Z-A Royale. Once you accomplish this, you will be eligible for the next step to clear the Reaching Rank W mission.

Ad

Defeat Xavi for promotion

Xavi's location in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The last hurdle for you to reach rank W in the game is defeating Xavi in a battle. This trainer uses the following Pokemon against you in battle:

Ad

Venipede (Bug/Poison)

(Bug/Poison) Kadabra (Psychic)

(Psychic) Roselia (Grass/Poison)

(Grass/Poison) Furfrou (Normal)

When it comes to countering Xavi's Pokemon, we recommend you include Pokemon like Honedge and Fletchinder on your team to effectively defeat Venipede and Kadabra. Moreover, the latter's Fire typing also makes it a good choice to face Roselia.

Defeat Xavi to rank up (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You should note that other effective counters to Venepede, Kadabra, and Roselia can be Pignite and Houndour. While the former is one of the starter options with a Fire and Fighting typing, the latter boasts a Fire and Dark typing.

Ad

Lastly, to beat the Normal-type Pokemon, Furfrou, you can rely on Pignite or any other Fighting-type Pokemon. They will prove to be super effective against it.

Reach rank W to clear the mission (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once you have won the battle and progressed to the next rank, you will automatically complete the Reaching Rank W mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Virat Fumakia Virat is a Sportskeeda Esports and Gaming journalist specializing in Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. During his first nine months with the company, he garnered over 2 million views with under 300 articles, showcasing the value his expertise brings.



As a passionate fan of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Virat stays updated with the latest information from official and unofficial sources. By carefully selecting the sources and meticulously reviewing the information, he ensures his readers have access to the most accurate news. His love for Genshin Impact is such that he could readily dive into the game physically and explore its open-world map if given the chance.



Virat’s interest in gaming began at a very young age with Pokemon Crystal on the Game Boy Advanced and he continued immersing himself further in the world of role-playing games, a genre he still adores. For nostalgic reasons, he still plays Pokemon games and frequently indulges in various mobile titles such as Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links, Pokemon GO, and Clash Royale.



In his leisure time, Virat finds pleasure in watching anime and reading manga. He also enjoys watching Dkayed’s videos, which have helped him learn a lot about Yu-Gi-Oh. Additionally, he is an avid sports enthusiast who enjoys staying active and engaging in various sporting activities. Know More