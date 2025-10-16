Pokemon Legends Z-A Walkthrough: How to complete Reaching Rank X

By Virat Fumakia
Modified Oct 16, 2025 08:55 GMT
Reaching Rank X in Pokemon Legends Z-A
How to complete Reaching Rank X main mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Reaching Rank X is one of the main missions in Pokemon Legends Z-A. You can undertake it rather early in the game as you advance through the newly introduced Z-A Royale system. While the early game challenges may have seemed a bit easier, it is from this mission that things get a bit difficult, requiring you to put more effort into your strategies.

Ad

If you are struggling to complete this quest, here is a complete guide for the Reaching Rank X mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

How to complete Reaching Rank X mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Gather Z-A Royale points

To clear the Reaching Rank X mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A, you must participate in the Z-A Royale. It is an intricate battle system in which you defeat trainers to earn a set amount of points. Upon doing so, you earn a promotion ticket that allows you to face off against another trainer in a promotion match, the result of which decides whether you rank up or not. So your first priority to clear this mission is to earn the required number of points.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Yvon&#039;s location in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Yvon's location in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Once you have enough points to partake in a promotion battle, you will face off against Yvon to reach rank X.

Ad

Defeat Yvon for promotion

Defeat Office Worker Yvon to rank up (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Defeat Office Worker Yvon to rank up (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here are the Pokemon Office Worker Yvon uses in battle:

Ad
  • Spritzee (Fairy)
  • Swirlix (Fairy)
  • Vivillion (Bug/Flying)

Considering Yvon's team includes two Fairy-type Pokemon, Spritzee and Swirlix, it is advised that you bring a Steel-type or Poison-type monster to counter them. Due to this, Honedge can be an excellent choice for this match-up. It is a Steel and Ghost-type Pokemon that can resist damage from the opponent's Fairy monsters while using STAB Steel-type moves against them.

When it comes to countering Vivillion, your best choice would be to use Fletchinder. As a Fire and Flying-type Pokemon, it can resist Fairy and Bug-type attacks. Moreover, its Fire-type attacks can prove to be super-effective against Vivillion's Bug typing.

Ad
Reach rank X to clear the mission (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Reach rank X to clear the mission (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Apart from these two, you can also look into other Pokemon that can be useful to counter Fairy and Bug-type monsters. Just relying on typing adavantage should be enough to successfully complete the Reaching Rank X mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

About the author
Virat Fumakia

Virat Fumakia

Virat is a Sportskeeda Esports and Gaming journalist specializing in Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. During his first nine months with the company, he garnered over 2 million views with under 300 articles, showcasing the value his expertise brings.

As a passionate fan of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Virat stays updated with the latest information from official and unofficial sources. By carefully selecting the sources and meticulously reviewing the information, he ensures his readers have access to the most accurate news. His love for Genshin Impact is such that he could readily dive into the game physically and explore its open-world map if given the chance.

Virat’s interest in gaming began at a very young age with Pokemon Crystal on the Game Boy Advanced and he continued immersing himself further in the world of role-playing games, a genre he still adores. For nostalgic reasons, he still plays Pokemon games and frequently indulges in various mobile titles such as Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links, Pokemon GO, and Clash Royale.

In his leisure time, Virat finds pleasure in watching anime and reading manga. He also enjoys watching Dkayed’s videos, which have helped him learn a lot about Yu-Gi-Oh. Additionally, he is an avid sports enthusiast who enjoys staying active and engaging in various sporting activities.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Virat Fumakia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications