Pokemon Legends Z-A Walkthrough: How to complete Reaching Rank X

Reaching Rank X is one of the main missions in Pokemon Legends Z-A. You can undertake it rather early in the game as you advance through the newly introduced Z-A Royale system. While the early game challenges may have seemed a bit easier, it is from this mission that things get a bit difficult, requiring you to put more effort into your strategies.
If you are struggling to complete this quest, here is a complete guide for the Reaching Rank X mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
How to complete Reaching Rank X mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Gather Z-A Royale points
To clear the Reaching Rank X mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A, you must participate in the Z-A Royale. It is an intricate battle system in which you defeat trainers to earn a set amount of points. Upon doing so, you earn a promotion ticket that allows you to face off against another trainer in a promotion match, the result of which decides whether you rank up or not. So your first priority to clear this mission is to earn the required number of points.
Once you have enough points to partake in a promotion battle, you will face off against Yvon to reach rank X.
Defeat Yvon for promotion
Here are the Pokemon Office Worker Yvon uses in battle:
- Spritzee (Fairy)
- Swirlix (Fairy)
- Vivillion (Bug/Flying)
Considering Yvon's team includes two Fairy-type Pokemon, Spritzee and Swirlix, it is advised that you bring a Steel-type or Poison-type monster to counter them. Due to this, Honedge can be an excellent choice for this match-up. It is a Steel and Ghost-type Pokemon that can resist damage from the opponent's Fairy monsters while using STAB Steel-type moves against them.
When it comes to countering Vivillion, your best choice would be to use Fletchinder. As a Fire and Flying-type Pokemon, it can resist Fairy and Bug-type attacks. Moreover, its Fire-type attacks can prove to be super-effective against Vivillion's Bug typing.
Apart from these two, you can also look into other Pokemon that can be useful to counter Fairy and Bug-type monsters. Just relying on typing adavantage should be enough to successfully complete the Reaching Rank X mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A.