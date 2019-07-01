Pokemon Masters set to release soon for Android and iOS Devices

Tarun Sayal FOLLOW ANALYST News 9 // 01 Jul 2019, 01:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pokemon Masters

In the recent E3 press conference, a new title - Pokemon Masters - was announced by Nintendo. They have also shared more details in the E3 press conference about this new upcoming game. They've live streamed the whole session on the 27th of June in which they discussed further on this new game. Pokemon Masters is going to launch for the Android and iOS platforms and according to the news, which is likely to be launched in Summer 2019.

Like Pokemon Go, this game will also be available for free to download on the official app stores. Nintendo collaborated with DeNA to produce this new game title.

About Pokemon Masters

Pokemon Masters is an upcoming game that is going to launch in Summer 2019 and developed by Nintendo. According to information, this game is going to be a battle game in which players have to collect pokemon and prepare them to fight with other players. This game is free to play, but you can find purchasable items in their shop section. A new region is introduced in this title in which this game will take place.

However, players also need to collect Gym Badges. Also, there is a league known as Pokemon Masters League tournament in which popular trainers will compete with each other by battle up with their pokemon. A new shield and sword Dynamax is introduced which has some extra special powers which can surprise the enemy's pokemon.

Till now, there is no official announcement that has been given on the release date of this new title. But fans can expect its release before September.

Stick to Sportskeeda for latest Video Game News

Also Read: Pokemon Sword and Shield: Gamefreak responds to angry fans