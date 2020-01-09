Pokemon Mystery Dungeons is coming to Nintendo Switch

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

A sneak peek at the Nintendo Switch Pokemon Mystery Dungeons

It has been nearly 15 years since the release of Pokemon Mystery Dungeons: Red Rescue Team and Blue Rescue Team. After a long wait, the game is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch.

The new game is called Pokemon Mystery Dungeons DX. It is not an original concept, but instead, a remake of the Gameboy Advanced game. However, the new Mystery Dungeons game will also feature some elements - and Pokemon - from the Pokemon games released after the originals.

It is not clear whether they will stick to the original 16 starter Pokemon or if they will add more Pokemon to the roster. From the trailer, it only appears as though you can make new friends and foes, with the gameplay remaining the same as the original games.

There is currently no release date set for the new Pokemon Mystery Dungeons game. The series is, by far, one of the most underrated and underappreciated games outside of the mainstream series. This will also be the first Pokemon spinoff game to enter the Nintendo Switch.

Given the capabilities of the Switch console and the ease of connecting online, there are probably more mysteries to be revealed in the new Pokemon Mystery Dungeon game.