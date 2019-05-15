Pokemon News: A new Pokemon game is coming to iOS and Android

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News 28 // 15 May 2019, 19:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Pokemon Company is releasing a new game for Android and iOS. Titled "Rumble Rush", the game was actually announced back in 2017. It was called "Pokeland" back then and we didn't hear anything about it all until today. The game is released as "Pokemon Scramble SP" in Japan.

We don't know when the release date for Rumble Rush will be, but if you live in Australia or New Zealand, you can find it on the Play Store for Android (no iOS release yet). This is common for Pokemon games, even Pokemon Go and a few other titles were first released in Australia and New Zealand before being released globally.

Here are the notes from Play Store describing the game:

• Enjoy fast-paced gameplay on the go

It’s easy to control your Pokémon with one hand. Clear stages by controlling your Pokémon as it moves forward. If you see enemy Pokémon, you can attack by just tapping the screen. Tap to engage in exciting gameplay action!

• The islands and seas explored during your adventures change every two weeks

You may find unfamiliar and stronger Pokémon on new islands. So, journey through various islands and seas and collect more and more Pokémon!

• Upgrade Pokémon of your choice

You’ll sometimes receive ore when you clear a stage. Refine ore to get power gears that you can use to make your Pokémon stronger. You may even be able to refine ore into a summon gear that calls forth a Pokémon to use a powerful move. Use power gears and summon gears to help your favorite Pokémon do well!

Advertisement

• Test your strength using the Pokémon you’ve collected

Occasionally, you can earn rewards by working your way through the Super Boss Rush. You’ll need many different types of strong Pokémon to win each Super Boss Rush. Harness the power of the Pokémon you’ve collected from various islands and seas to defeat the powerful Super Bosses.

• Devices compatible with Pokémon Rumble Rush

Pokémon Rumble Rush is compatible with the following environments:

Android 4.4 or higher, Snapdragon 410 or higher

Please be aware though that Pokémon Rumble Rush may not function on some devices.