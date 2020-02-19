Pokemon Sword and Shield: A new Mythical Pokemon is coming to the game

Nintendo/The Pokemon Company

The Pokemon Company announced in a Twitter thread that a new Pokemon will be arriving in Pokemon Sword and Shield. The game has been out for 3 months now and it is the first original title for the Nintendo Switch.

The new Pokemon is supposedly a Mythical Pokemon and it is not one we have seen yet in previous games or Sword and Shield. We have only been teased with a silhouette of the Pokemon. It appears to be a feline-like Pokemon with claws and paws for feet. It is still unclear if it's a regular size, Dynamax or Gigantamax Pokemon.

Further announcements will be made on 27 February which also happens to be Pokemon Day.

The Pokemon Company has created quite a bit of controversy by only releasing very few old Pokemon for Sword and Shield. But after they announced the new Expansion Pass for the game, it seems that not only will they be adding new regions but they will also be adding new Pokemon to the game.

Thanks to the Nintendo Switch's online features, there has been significant scaling for multiplayer and downloadable content for Pokemon games. So we can slowly expect the release of newer and older Pokemon and new regions as well.