Pokemon Sword and Shield: A guide on curries

Pokemon Sword and Shield introduced a new feature of camping and Wild Areas. Camping is an interactive way to play with your Pokemon, groom them for friendliness and XP points and cook curries for them. You can also interact with other players camps online, just like how you can go into Max Raid Battles with them.

Some Pokemon are already strong and you can make them even stronger and friendlier with camping and cooking curries. In this guide, we'll be focusing on the different curries you can cook, recipes, benefits and how it helps your Pokemon.

Berries

The first thing you'll need before preparing a curry in a camp site are Berries. Berries can be found all over the Galar region by shaking Berry Trees. Different Berries will give you different kinds of flavours. Here's a list:

Neutral: Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew

Spicy: Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri

Dry: Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho

Sweet: Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha

Bitter: Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba

Sour: Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur

Key Ingredients

Along with Berries, you also need certain Key Ingredients to cook your Curries. Key Ingredients can only be found in the Wild Area. They can be found from vendors, talking to other players in the Wild Area or they can be obtained from Poke Jobs. Bob's Food Tin is a Key Ingredient exclusive to Sword and Bach's Food Tin is exclusive to Shield.

Cooking Mini-Game

There are three steps to cooking up a Curry. Here's how to perfect them.

#1. Fan the Flames - Use the A button or your joy con to fan the flames. Ensure that the logs are not burning red to avoid burning the curry. Sparkles will usually indicate that you are on the right track.

#2. Give it a good stirring - Use the Joycon and Right Analogue Stick to stir. Sparkles again indicate that you are on the right track. Careful that you don't splash around.

#3. Put your heart into it - Use the Joycon and A button to throw hearts into the cooking pot. The green inner circle should overlap with the yellow outer circle.

Ratings

The Berries you use and the outcome of your minigame will determine the rating you get for your Curry. Here are the class ratings you can get along with the benefits (from best to worst).

Charizard Class (Gold): Restores HP, PP, and status conditions. Pokemon get "quite friendly" towards you and earn "a lot" of XP.

Restores HP, PP, and status conditions. Pokemon get "quite friendly" towards you and earn "a lot" of XP. Copperajah Class (Silver): Restores HP, PP, and status conditions. Pokemon get "quite friendly" towards you and earn "a lot" of XP.

Restores HP, PP, and status conditions. Pokemon get "quite friendly" towards you and earn "a lot" of XP. Milcery Class (Bronze): Restores HP, PP, and status conditions. Pokemon get friendlier towards you and gain XP.

Restores HP, PP, and status conditions. Pokemon get friendlier towards you and gain XP. Wobbuffet Class: Restores HP by half. Pokemon get friendlier towards you and gain XP.

Restores HP by half. Pokemon get friendlier towards you and gain XP. Koffing Class: Restores a "little bit" of HP. Pokemon get friendlier towards you and gain XP.

Curry List

There are 151 curries you can make. The "main" recipes are only 25 and there is also 1 Gigantamax Recipe. Here is a list of all the curries in the format Name - Key Ingredient - Berries.

Curry - None - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew Spicy Curry - None - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri Dry Curry - None - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho Sweet Curry - None - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Pecch Bitter Curry - None - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba Sour Curry - None - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur Sausage Curry - Sausages - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew Spicy Sausage Curry - Sausages - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri Dry Sausage Curry - Sausages - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho Sweet Sausage Curry - Sausages - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha Bitter Sausage Curry - Sausages - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba Sour Sausage Curry - Sausages - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur Juicy Curry - Bob’s Food Tin - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew Spicy Juicy Curry - Bob’s Food Tin - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri Dry Juicy Curry - Bob’s Food Tin - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho Sweet Juicy Curry - Bob’s Food Tin - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha Bitter Juicy Curry - Bob’s Food Tin - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba Sour Juicy Curry - Bob’s Food Tin - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur Rich Curry - Bach’s Food Tin - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew Spicy Rich Curry - Bach’s Food Tin - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri Dry Rich Curry - Bach’s Food Tin - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho Sweet Rich Curry - Bach’s Food Tin - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha Bitter Rich Curry - Bach’s Food Tin - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba Sour Rich Curry - Bach’s Food Tin - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur Bean Medley Curry - Tin of Beans - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew Spicy Bean Medley Curry - Tin of Beans - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri Dry Bean Medley Curry - Tin of Beans - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho Sweet Bean Medley Curry - Tin of Beans - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha Bitter Bean Medley Curry - Tin of Beans - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba Sour Bean Medley Curry - Tin of Beans - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur Toast Curry - Bread - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew Spicy Toast Curry - Bread - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri Dry Toast Curry - Bread - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho Sweet Toast Curry - Bread - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha Bitter Toast Curry - Bread - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba Sour Toast Curry - Bread - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur Pasta Curry - Pasta - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew Spicy Pasta Curry - Pasta - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri Dry Pasta Curry - Pasta - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho Sweet Pasta Curry - Pasta - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha Bitter Pasta Curry - Pasta - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba Sour Pasta Curry - Pasta - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur Mushroom Medley Curry - Mixed Mushrooms - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew44 Spicy Mushroom Medley Curry - Mixed Mushrooms - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri Dry Mushroom Medley Curry - Mixed Mushrooms - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho Sweet Mushroom Medley Curry - Mixed Mushrooms - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha Bitter Mushroom Medley Curry - Mixed Mushrooms - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Cob Sour Mushroom Medley Curry - Mixed Mushrooms - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur Smoked-Tail Curry - Smoked-poke Tail - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew Spicy Smoked-Tail Curry - Smoked-poke Tail - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri Dry Smoked-Tail Curry - Smoked-poke Tail - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passh Sweet Smoked-Tail Curry - Smoked-poke Tail - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha Bitter Smoked-Tail Curry - Smoked-poke Tail - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba Sour Smoked-Tail Curry - Smoked-poke Tail - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur Leek Curry - Large Leek - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew Spicy Leek Curry - Large Leek - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri Dry Leek Curry - Large Leek - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho Sweet Leek Curry - Large Leek - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha Bitter Leek Curry - Large Leek - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba Sour Leek Curry - Large Leek - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur Apple Curry - Fancy Apple - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew Spicy Apple Curry - Fancy Apple - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri Dry Apple Curry - Fancy Apple - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho Sweet Apple Curry - Fancy Apple - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha Bitter Apple Curry - Fancy Apple - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba Sour Apple Curry - Fancy Apple - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur Bone Curry - Brittle Bones - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew Spicy Bone Curry - Brittle Bones - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri Dry Bone Curry - Brittle Bones - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho Sweet Bone Curry - Brittle Bones - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha Bitter Bone Curry - Brittle Bones - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba Sour Bone Curry - Brittle Bones - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur Plenty-of-Potato Curry - Pack of Potatoes - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew Spicy Plenty-of-Potato Curry - Pack of Potatoes - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri Dry Plenty-of-Potato Curry - Pack of Potatoes - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho Sweet Plenty-of-Potato Curry - Pack of Potatoes - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha Bitter Plenty-of-Potato Curry - Pack of Potatoes - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba Sour Plenty-of-Potato Curry - Pack of Potatoes - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur Herb Medley Curry - Pungent Root - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew Spicy Herb Medley Curry - Pungent Root - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri Dry Herb Medley Curry - Pungent Root - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho Sweet Herb Medley Curry - Pungent Root - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha Bitter Herb Medley Curry - Pungent Root - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba Sour Herb Medley Curry - Pungent Root - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur Salad Curry - Salad Mix - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew Spicy Salad Curry - Salad Mix - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cher Dry Salad Curry - Salad Mix - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho Sweet Salad Curry - Salad Mix - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha Bitter Salad Curry - Salad Mix - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba Sour Salad Curry - Salad Mix - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur Fried-Food Curry - Fried Food - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew Spicy Fried-Food Curry - Fried Food - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri Dry Fried-Food Curry - Fried Food - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho Sweet Fried-Food Curry - Fried Food - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha Bitter Fried-Food Curry - Fried Food - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba Sour Fried-Food Curry - Fried Food - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur Boiled-Egg Curry - Boiled Egg - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew Spicy Boiled-Egg Curry - Boiled Egg - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri Dry Boiled-Egg Curry - Boiled Egg - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho Sweet Boiled-Egg Curry - Boiled Egg - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha Bitter Boiled-Egg Curry - Boiled Egg - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba Sour Boiled-Egg Curry - Boiled Egg - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur Tropical Curry - Fruit Bunch - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew Spicy Tropical Curry - Fruit Bunch - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri Dry Tropical Curry - Fruit Bunch - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho Sweet Tropical Curry - Fruit Bunch - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha Bitter Tropical Curry - Fruit Bunch - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba Sour Tropical Curry - Fruit Bunch - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur Cheese-Covered Curry - Moomoo Cheese - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew Spicy Cheese-Covered Curry - Moomoo Cheese - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri Dry Cheese-Covered Curry - Moomoo Cheese - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho Sweet Cheese-Covered Curry - Moomoo Cheese - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha Bitter Cheese-Covered Curry - Moomoo Cheese - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba Sour Cheese-Covered Curry - Moomoo Cheese - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur Seasoned Curry - Spice Mix - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew Spicy Seasoned Curry - Spice Mix - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri Dry Seasoned Curry - Spice Mix - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho Sweet Seasoned Curry - Spice Mix - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha Bitter Seasoned Curry - Spice Mix - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba Sour Seasoned Curry - Spice Mix - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur Whipped-Cream Curry - Fresh Cream - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew Spicy Whipped-Cream Curry - Fresh Cream - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri Dry Whipped-Cream Curry - Fresh Cream - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho Sweet Whipped-Cream Curry - Fresh Cream - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha Bitter Whipped-Cream Curry - Fresh Cream - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba Sour Whipped-Cream Curry - Fresh Cream - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur Decorative Curry - Packaged Curry - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew Spicy Decorative Curry - Packaged Curry - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri Dry Decorative Curry - Packaged Curry - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho Sweet Decorative Curry - Packaged Curry - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha Bitter Decorative Curry - Packaged Curry - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba Sour Decorative Curry - Packaged Curry - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur Coconut Curry - Coconut Milk - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew Spicy Coconut Curry - Coconut Milk - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri Dry Coconut Curry - Coconut Milk - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho Sweet Coconut Curry - Coconut Milk - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha Bitter Coconut Curry - Coconut Milk - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba Sour Coconut Curry - Coconut Milk - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur Instant Noodle Curry - Instant Noodles - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew Spicy Instant Noodle Curry - Instant Noodles - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri Dry Instant Noodle Curry - Instant Noodles - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho Sweet Instant Noodle Curry - Instant Noodles - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha Bitter Instant Noodle Curry - Instant Noodles - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba Sour Instant Noodle Curry - Instant Noodles - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur Burger-Steak Curry - Precooked Burger - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew Spicy Burger-Steak Curry - Precooked Burger - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri Dry Burger-Steak Curry - Precooked Burger - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho Sweet Burger-Steak Curry - Precooked Burger - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha Bitter Burger-Steak Curry - Precooked Burger - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba Sour Burger-Steak Curry - Precooked Burger - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur Gigantamax Curry - Gigantamix - Any 10 unique berries