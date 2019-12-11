×
Pokemon Sword and Shield: A guide on curries

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
Feature
11 Dec 2019, 10:14 IST

Image result for curry pokemon sword and shield

Pokemon Sword and Shield introduced a new feature of camping and Wild Areas. Camping is an interactive way to play with your Pokemon, groom them for friendliness and XP points and cook curries for them. You can also interact with other players camps online, just like how you can go into Max Raid Battles with them.

Some Pokemon are already strong and you can make them even stronger and friendlier with camping and cooking curries. In this guide, we'll be focusing on the different curries you can cook, recipes, benefits and how it helps your Pokemon.


Berries

Image result for berries pokemon sword and shield

The first thing you'll need before preparing a curry in a camp site are Berries. Berries can be found all over the Galar region by shaking Berry Trees. Different Berries will give you different kinds of flavours. Here's a list:

  • Neutral: Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
  • Spicy: Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
  • Dry: Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
  • Sweet: Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
  • Bitter: Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
  • Sour: Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur

Key Ingredients

Image result for curry key ingredients pokemon

Along with Berries, you also need certain Key Ingredients to cook your Curries. Key Ingredients can only be found in the Wild Area. They can be found from vendors, talking to other players in the Wild Area or they can be obtained from Poke Jobs. Bob's Food Tin is a Key Ingredient exclusive to Sword and Bach's Food Tin is exclusive to Shield.


Cooking Mini-Game


There are three steps to cooking up a Curry. Here's how to perfect them.


#1. Fan the Flames - Use the A button or your joy con to fan the flames. Ensure that the logs are not burning red to avoid burning the curry. Sparkles will usually indicate that you are on the right track.

Image result for curry fan the flames

#2. Give it a good stirring - Use the Joycon and Right Analogue Stick to stir. Sparkles again indicate that you are on the right track. Careful that you don't splash around.


Image result for curry give it a good stirring

#3. Put your heart into it - Use the Joycon and A button to throw hearts into the cooking pot. The green inner circle should overlap with the yellow outer circle.


Image result for curry pokemon put your heart into it


Ratings

The Berries you use and the outcome of your minigame will determine the rating you get for your Curry. Here are the class ratings you can get along with the benefits (from best to worst).


  • Charizard Class (Gold): Restores HP, PP, and status conditions. Pokemon get "quite friendly" towards you and earn "a lot" of XP.
  • Copperajah Class (Silver): Restores HP, PP, and status conditions. Pokemon get "quite friendly" towards you and earn "a lot" of XP.
  • Milcery Class (Bronze): Restores HP, PP, and status conditions. Pokemon get friendlier towards you and gain XP.
  • Wobbuffet Class: Restores HP by half. Pokemon get friendlier towards you and gain XP.
  • Koffing Class: Restores a "little bit" of HP. Pokemon get friendlier towards you and gain XP.

Curry List

There are 151 curries you can make. The "main" recipes are only 25 and there is also 1 Gigantamax Recipe. Here is a list of all the curries in the format Name - Key Ingredient - Berries.

  1. Curry - None - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
  2. Spicy Curry - None - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
  3. Dry Curry - None - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
  4. Sweet Curry - None - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Pecch
  5. Bitter Curry - None - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
  6. Sour Curry - None - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
  7. Sausage Curry - Sausages - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
  8. Spicy Sausage Curry - Sausages - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
  9. Dry Sausage Curry - Sausages - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
  10. Sweet Sausage Curry - Sausages - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
  11. Bitter Sausage Curry - Sausages - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
  12. Sour Sausage Curry - Sausages - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
  13. Juicy Curry - Bob’s Food Tin - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
  14. Spicy Juicy Curry - Bob’s Food Tin - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
  15. Dry Juicy Curry - Bob’s Food Tin - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
  16. Sweet Juicy Curry - Bob’s Food Tin - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
  17. Bitter Juicy Curry - Bob’s Food Tin - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
  18. Sour Juicy Curry - Bob’s Food Tin - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
  19. Rich Curry - Bach’s Food Tin - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
  20. Spicy Rich Curry - Bach’s Food Tin - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
  21. Dry Rich Curry - Bach’s Food Tin - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
  22. Sweet Rich Curry - Bach’s Food Tin - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
  23. Bitter Rich Curry - Bach’s Food Tin - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
  24. Sour Rich Curry - Bach’s Food Tin - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
  25. Bean Medley Curry - Tin of Beans - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
  26. Spicy Bean Medley Curry - Tin of Beans - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
  27. Dry Bean Medley Curry - Tin of Beans - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
  28. Sweet Bean Medley Curry - Tin of Beans - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
  29. Bitter Bean Medley Curry - Tin of Beans - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
  30. Sour Bean Medley Curry - Tin of Beans - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
  31. Toast Curry - Bread - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
  32. Spicy Toast Curry - Bread - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
  33. Dry Toast Curry - Bread - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
  34. Sweet Toast Curry - Bread - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
  35. Bitter Toast Curry - Bread - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
  36. Sour Toast Curry - Bread - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
  37. Pasta Curry - Pasta - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
  38. Spicy Pasta Curry - Pasta - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
  39. Dry Pasta Curry - Pasta - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
  40. Sweet Pasta Curry - Pasta - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
  41. Bitter Pasta Curry - Pasta - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
  42. Sour Pasta Curry - Pasta - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
  43. Mushroom Medley Curry - Mixed Mushrooms - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew44
  44. Spicy Mushroom Medley Curry - Mixed Mushrooms - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
  45. Dry Mushroom Medley Curry - Mixed Mushrooms - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
  46. Sweet Mushroom Medley Curry - Mixed Mushrooms - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
  47. Bitter Mushroom Medley Curry - Mixed Mushrooms - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Cob
  48. Sour Mushroom Medley Curry - Mixed Mushrooms - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
  49. Smoked-Tail Curry - Smoked-poke Tail - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
  50. Spicy Smoked-Tail Curry - Smoked-poke Tail - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
  51. Dry Smoked-Tail Curry - Smoked-poke Tail - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passh
  52. Sweet Smoked-Tail Curry - Smoked-poke Tail - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
  53. Bitter Smoked-Tail Curry - Smoked-poke Tail - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
  54. Sour Smoked-Tail Curry - Smoked-poke Tail - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
  55. Leek Curry - Large Leek - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
  56. Spicy Leek Curry - Large Leek - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
  57. Dry Leek Curry - Large Leek - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
  58. Sweet Leek Curry - Large Leek - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
  59. Bitter Leek Curry - Large Leek - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
  60. Sour Leek Curry - Large Leek - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
  61. Apple Curry - Fancy Apple - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
  62. Spicy Apple Curry - Fancy Apple - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
  63. Dry Apple Curry - Fancy Apple - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
  64. Sweet Apple Curry - Fancy Apple - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
  65. Bitter Apple Curry - Fancy Apple - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
  66. Sour Apple Curry - Fancy Apple - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
  67. Bone Curry - Brittle Bones - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
  68. Spicy Bone Curry - Brittle Bones - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
  69. Dry Bone Curry - Brittle Bones - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
  70. Sweet Bone Curry - Brittle Bones - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
  71. Bitter Bone Curry - Brittle Bones - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
  72. Sour Bone Curry - Brittle Bones - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
  73. Plenty-of-Potato Curry - Pack of Potatoes - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
  74. Spicy Plenty-of-Potato Curry - Pack of Potatoes - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
  75. Dry Plenty-of-Potato Curry - Pack of Potatoes - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
  76. Sweet Plenty-of-Potato Curry - Pack of Potatoes - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
  77. Bitter Plenty-of-Potato Curry - Pack of Potatoes - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
  78. Sour Plenty-of-Potato Curry - Pack of Potatoes - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
  79. Herb Medley Curry - Pungent Root - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
  80. Spicy Herb Medley Curry - Pungent Root - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
  81. Dry Herb Medley Curry - Pungent Root - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
  82. Sweet Herb Medley Curry - Pungent Root - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
  83. Bitter Herb Medley Curry - Pungent Root - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
  84. Sour Herb Medley Curry - Pungent Root - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
  85. Salad Curry - Salad Mix - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
  86. Spicy Salad Curry - Salad Mix - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cher
  87. Dry Salad Curry - Salad Mix - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
  88. Sweet Salad Curry - Salad Mix - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
  89. Bitter Salad Curry - Salad Mix - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
  90. Sour Salad Curry - Salad Mix - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
  91. Fried-Food Curry - Fried Food - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
  92. Spicy Fried-Food Curry - Fried Food - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
  93. Dry Fried-Food Curry - Fried Food - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
  94. Sweet Fried-Food Curry - Fried Food - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
  95. Bitter Fried-Food Curry - Fried Food - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
  96. Sour Fried-Food Curry - Fried Food - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
  97. Boiled-Egg Curry - Boiled Egg - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
  98. Spicy Boiled-Egg Curry - Boiled Egg - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
  99. Dry Boiled-Egg Curry - Boiled Egg - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
  100. Sweet Boiled-Egg Curry - Boiled Egg - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
  101. Bitter Boiled-Egg Curry - Boiled Egg - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
  102. Sour Boiled-Egg Curry - Boiled Egg - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
  103. Tropical Curry - Fruit Bunch - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
  104. Spicy Tropical Curry - Fruit Bunch - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
  105. Dry Tropical Curry - Fruit Bunch - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
  106. Sweet Tropical Curry - Fruit Bunch - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
  107. Bitter Tropical Curry - Fruit Bunch - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
  108. Sour Tropical Curry - Fruit Bunch - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
  109. Cheese-Covered Curry - Moomoo Cheese - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
  110. Spicy Cheese-Covered Curry - Moomoo Cheese - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
  111. Dry Cheese-Covered Curry - Moomoo Cheese - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
  112. Sweet Cheese-Covered Curry - Moomoo Cheese - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
  113. Bitter Cheese-Covered Curry - Moomoo Cheese - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
  114. Sour Cheese-Covered Curry - Moomoo Cheese - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
  115. Seasoned Curry - Spice Mix - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
  116. Spicy Seasoned Curry - Spice Mix - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
  117. Dry Seasoned Curry - Spice Mix - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
  118. Sweet Seasoned Curry - Spice Mix - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
  119. Bitter Seasoned Curry - Spice Mix - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
  120. Sour Seasoned Curry - Spice Mix - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
  121. Whipped-Cream Curry - Fresh Cream - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
  122. Spicy Whipped-Cream Curry - Fresh Cream - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
  123. Dry Whipped-Cream Curry - Fresh Cream - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
  124. Sweet Whipped-Cream Curry - Fresh Cream - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
  125. Bitter Whipped-Cream Curry - Fresh Cream - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
  126. Sour Whipped-Cream Curry - Fresh Cream - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
  127. Decorative Curry - Packaged Curry - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
  128. Spicy Decorative Curry - Packaged Curry - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
  129. Dry Decorative Curry - Packaged Curry - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
  130. Sweet Decorative Curry - Packaged Curry - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
  131. Bitter Decorative Curry - Packaged Curry - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
  132. Sour Decorative Curry - Packaged Curry - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
  133. Coconut Curry - Coconut Milk - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
  134. Spicy Coconut Curry - Coconut Milk - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
  135. Dry Coconut Curry - Coconut Milk - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
  136. Sweet Coconut Curry - Coconut Milk - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
  137. Bitter Coconut Curry - Coconut Milk - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
  138. Sour Coconut Curry - Coconut Milk - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
  139. Instant Noodle Curry - Instant Noodles - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
  140. Spicy Instant Noodle Curry - Instant Noodles - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
  141. Dry Instant Noodle Curry - Instant Noodles - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
  142. Sweet Instant Noodle Curry - Instant Noodles - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
  143. Bitter Instant Noodle Curry - Instant Noodles - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
  144. Sour Instant Noodle Curry - Instant Noodles - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
  145. Burger-Steak Curry - Precooked Burger - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
  146. Spicy Burger-Steak Curry - Precooked Burger - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
  147. Dry Burger-Steak Curry - Precooked Burger - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
  148. Sweet Burger-Steak Curry - Precooked Burger - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
  149. Bitter Burger-Steak Curry - Precooked Burger - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
  150. Sour Burger-Steak Curry - Precooked Burger - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
  151. Gigantamax Curry - Gigantamix - Any 10 unique berries
Tags:
Pokemon Sword and Shield
