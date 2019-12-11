Pokemon Sword and Shield: A guide on curries
Pokemon Sword and Shield introduced a new feature of camping and Wild Areas. Camping is an interactive way to play with your Pokemon, groom them for friendliness and XP points and cook curries for them. You can also interact with other players camps online, just like how you can go into Max Raid Battles with them.
Some Pokemon are already strong and you can make them even stronger and friendlier with camping and cooking curries. In this guide, we'll be focusing on the different curries you can cook, recipes, benefits and how it helps your Pokemon.
Berries
The first thing you'll need before preparing a curry in a camp site are Berries. Berries can be found all over the Galar region by shaking Berry Trees. Different Berries will give you different kinds of flavours. Here's a list:
- Neutral: Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
- Spicy: Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
- Dry: Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
- Sweet: Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
- Bitter: Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
- Sour: Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
Key Ingredients
Along with Berries, you also need certain Key Ingredients to cook your Curries. Key Ingredients can only be found in the Wild Area. They can be found from vendors, talking to other players in the Wild Area or they can be obtained from Poke Jobs. Bob's Food Tin is a Key Ingredient exclusive to Sword and Bach's Food Tin is exclusive to Shield.
Cooking Mini-Game
There are three steps to cooking up a Curry. Here's how to perfect them.
#1. Fan the Flames - Use the A button or your joy con to fan the flames. Ensure that the logs are not burning red to avoid burning the curry. Sparkles will usually indicate that you are on the right track.
#2. Give it a good stirring - Use the Joycon and Right Analogue Stick to stir. Sparkles again indicate that you are on the right track. Careful that you don't splash around.
#3. Put your heart into it - Use the Joycon and A button to throw hearts into the cooking pot. The green inner circle should overlap with the yellow outer circle.
Ratings
The Berries you use and the outcome of your minigame will determine the rating you get for your Curry. Here are the class ratings you can get along with the benefits (from best to worst).
- Charizard Class (Gold): Restores HP, PP, and status conditions. Pokemon get "quite friendly" towards you and earn "a lot" of XP.
- Copperajah Class (Silver): Restores HP, PP, and status conditions. Pokemon get "quite friendly" towards you and earn "a lot" of XP.
- Milcery Class (Bronze): Restores HP, PP, and status conditions. Pokemon get friendlier towards you and gain XP.
- Wobbuffet Class: Restores HP by half. Pokemon get friendlier towards you and gain XP.
- Koffing Class: Restores a "little bit" of HP. Pokemon get friendlier towards you and gain XP.
Curry List
There are 151 curries you can make. The "main" recipes are only 25 and there is also 1 Gigantamax Recipe. Here is a list of all the curries in the format Name - Key Ingredient - Berries.
- Curry - None - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
- Spicy Curry - None - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
- Dry Curry - None - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
- Sweet Curry - None - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Pecch
- Bitter Curry - None - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
- Sour Curry - None - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
- Sausage Curry - Sausages - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
- Spicy Sausage Curry - Sausages - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
- Dry Sausage Curry - Sausages - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
- Sweet Sausage Curry - Sausages - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
- Bitter Sausage Curry - Sausages - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
- Sour Sausage Curry - Sausages - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
- Juicy Curry - Bob’s Food Tin - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
- Spicy Juicy Curry - Bob’s Food Tin - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
- Dry Juicy Curry - Bob’s Food Tin - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
- Sweet Juicy Curry - Bob’s Food Tin - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
- Bitter Juicy Curry - Bob’s Food Tin - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
- Sour Juicy Curry - Bob’s Food Tin - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
- Rich Curry - Bach’s Food Tin - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
- Spicy Rich Curry - Bach’s Food Tin - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
- Dry Rich Curry - Bach’s Food Tin - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
- Sweet Rich Curry - Bach’s Food Tin - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
- Bitter Rich Curry - Bach’s Food Tin - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
- Sour Rich Curry - Bach’s Food Tin - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
- Bean Medley Curry - Tin of Beans - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
- Spicy Bean Medley Curry - Tin of Beans - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
- Dry Bean Medley Curry - Tin of Beans - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
- Sweet Bean Medley Curry - Tin of Beans - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
- Bitter Bean Medley Curry - Tin of Beans - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
- Sour Bean Medley Curry - Tin of Beans - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
- Toast Curry - Bread - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
- Spicy Toast Curry - Bread - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
- Dry Toast Curry - Bread - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
- Sweet Toast Curry - Bread - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
- Bitter Toast Curry - Bread - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
- Sour Toast Curry - Bread - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
- Pasta Curry - Pasta - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
- Spicy Pasta Curry - Pasta - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
- Dry Pasta Curry - Pasta - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
- Sweet Pasta Curry - Pasta - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
- Bitter Pasta Curry - Pasta - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
- Sour Pasta Curry - Pasta - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
- Mushroom Medley Curry - Mixed Mushrooms - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew44
- Spicy Mushroom Medley Curry - Mixed Mushrooms - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
- Dry Mushroom Medley Curry - Mixed Mushrooms - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
- Sweet Mushroom Medley Curry - Mixed Mushrooms - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
- Bitter Mushroom Medley Curry - Mixed Mushrooms - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Cob
- Sour Mushroom Medley Curry - Mixed Mushrooms - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
- Smoked-Tail Curry - Smoked-poke Tail - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
- Spicy Smoked-Tail Curry - Smoked-poke Tail - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
- Dry Smoked-Tail Curry - Smoked-poke Tail - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passh
- Sweet Smoked-Tail Curry - Smoked-poke Tail - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
- Bitter Smoked-Tail Curry - Smoked-poke Tail - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
- Sour Smoked-Tail Curry - Smoked-poke Tail - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
- Leek Curry - Large Leek - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
- Spicy Leek Curry - Large Leek - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
- Dry Leek Curry - Large Leek - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
- Sweet Leek Curry - Large Leek - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
- Bitter Leek Curry - Large Leek - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
- Sour Leek Curry - Large Leek - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
- Apple Curry - Fancy Apple - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
- Spicy Apple Curry - Fancy Apple - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
- Dry Apple Curry - Fancy Apple - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
- Sweet Apple Curry - Fancy Apple - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
- Bitter Apple Curry - Fancy Apple - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
- Sour Apple Curry - Fancy Apple - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
- Bone Curry - Brittle Bones - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
- Spicy Bone Curry - Brittle Bones - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
- Dry Bone Curry - Brittle Bones - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
- Sweet Bone Curry - Brittle Bones - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
- Bitter Bone Curry - Brittle Bones - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
- Sour Bone Curry - Brittle Bones - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
- Plenty-of-Potato Curry - Pack of Potatoes - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
- Spicy Plenty-of-Potato Curry - Pack of Potatoes - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
- Dry Plenty-of-Potato Curry - Pack of Potatoes - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
- Sweet Plenty-of-Potato Curry - Pack of Potatoes - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
- Bitter Plenty-of-Potato Curry - Pack of Potatoes - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
- Sour Plenty-of-Potato Curry - Pack of Potatoes - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
- Herb Medley Curry - Pungent Root - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
- Spicy Herb Medley Curry - Pungent Root - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
- Dry Herb Medley Curry - Pungent Root - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
- Sweet Herb Medley Curry - Pungent Root - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
- Bitter Herb Medley Curry - Pungent Root - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
- Sour Herb Medley Curry - Pungent Root - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
- Salad Curry - Salad Mix - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
- Spicy Salad Curry - Salad Mix - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cher
- Dry Salad Curry - Salad Mix - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
- Sweet Salad Curry - Salad Mix - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
- Bitter Salad Curry - Salad Mix - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
- Sour Salad Curry - Salad Mix - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
- Fried-Food Curry - Fried Food - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
- Spicy Fried-Food Curry - Fried Food - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
- Dry Fried-Food Curry - Fried Food - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
- Sweet Fried-Food Curry - Fried Food - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
- Bitter Fried-Food Curry - Fried Food - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
- Sour Fried-Food Curry - Fried Food - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
- Boiled-Egg Curry - Boiled Egg - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
- Spicy Boiled-Egg Curry - Boiled Egg - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
- Dry Boiled-Egg Curry - Boiled Egg - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
- Sweet Boiled-Egg Curry - Boiled Egg - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
- Bitter Boiled-Egg Curry - Boiled Egg - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
- Sour Boiled-Egg Curry - Boiled Egg - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
- Tropical Curry - Fruit Bunch - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
- Spicy Tropical Curry - Fruit Bunch - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
- Dry Tropical Curry - Fruit Bunch - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
- Sweet Tropical Curry - Fruit Bunch - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
- Bitter Tropical Curry - Fruit Bunch - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
- Sour Tropical Curry - Fruit Bunch - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
- Cheese-Covered Curry - Moomoo Cheese - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
- Spicy Cheese-Covered Curry - Moomoo Cheese - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
- Dry Cheese-Covered Curry - Moomoo Cheese - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
- Sweet Cheese-Covered Curry - Moomoo Cheese - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
- Bitter Cheese-Covered Curry - Moomoo Cheese - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
- Sour Cheese-Covered Curry - Moomoo Cheese - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
- Seasoned Curry - Spice Mix - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
- Spicy Seasoned Curry - Spice Mix - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
- Dry Seasoned Curry - Spice Mix - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
- Sweet Seasoned Curry - Spice Mix - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
- Bitter Seasoned Curry - Spice Mix - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
- Sour Seasoned Curry - Spice Mix - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
- Whipped-Cream Curry - Fresh Cream - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
- Spicy Whipped-Cream Curry - Fresh Cream - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
- Dry Whipped-Cream Curry - Fresh Cream - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
- Sweet Whipped-Cream Curry - Fresh Cream - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
- Bitter Whipped-Cream Curry - Fresh Cream - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
- Sour Whipped-Cream Curry - Fresh Cream - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
- Decorative Curry - Packaged Curry - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
- Spicy Decorative Curry - Packaged Curry - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
- Dry Decorative Curry - Packaged Curry - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
- Sweet Decorative Curry - Packaged Curry - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
- Bitter Decorative Curry - Packaged Curry - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
- Sour Decorative Curry - Packaged Curry - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
- Coconut Curry - Coconut Milk - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
- Spicy Coconut Curry - Coconut Milk - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
- Dry Coconut Curry - Coconut Milk - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
- Sweet Coconut Curry - Coconut Milk - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
- Bitter Coconut Curry - Coconut Milk - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
- Sour Coconut Curry - Coconut Milk - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
- Instant Noodle Curry - Instant Noodles - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
- Spicy Instant Noodle Curry - Instant Noodles - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
- Dry Instant Noodle Curry - Instant Noodles - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
- Sweet Instant Noodle Curry - Instant Noodles - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
- Bitter Instant Noodle Curry - Instant Noodles - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
- Sour Instant Noodle Curry - Instant Noodles - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
- Burger-Steak Curry - Precooked Burger - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Hondew
- Spicy Burger-Steak Curry - Precooked Burger - Figy, Pomeg, Qualot, Tamato, Occa, Cheri
- Dry Burger-Steak Curry - Precooked Burger - Chilan, Leppa, Ganlon, Chesto, Kebia, Passho
- Sweet Burger-Steak Curry - Precooked Burger - Lum, Sitrus, Mago, Kelpsy, Salac, Peccha
- Bitter Burger-Steak Curry - Precooked Burger - Rawst, Aguav, Pomeg, Ganlon, Apicot, Coba
- Sour Burger-Steak Curry - Precooked Burger - Aspear, Iapapa, Grepa, Yache, Apicot, Wiki, Salac, Colbur
- Gigantamax Curry - Gigantamix - Any 10 unique berries