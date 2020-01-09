Pokemon Sword and Shield is getting an Expansion Pass

Gautam Nath

Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass

The Pokemon Company has announced in today's Nintendo Direct that there will be a 'DLC' for Pokemon Sword and Shield called the Expansion Pass. Unlike previous games, where they released a "third" version like Crystal, Emerald, Platinum, Black 2 / White 2, Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon, the Sword and Shield games will expand on the game you already own.

What this means is that you will retain all your save data from Sword and Shield and you will be able to continue on in your new adventure. There will be two parts releasing for the Expansion Pass: The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra.

The two expansions will allow you to explore completely new regions in Galar. You will also find many new Pokemon never seen before in the Galar mainland. Legendaries such as the Regi trio and the legendary birds are returning with some new twists. There are also going to be two more new legendary Pokemon for each part.

The dates and price for the Pokemon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass have not been revealed yet. Game Freak will release the information later on and so for now, we only have the teases that they are giving us.