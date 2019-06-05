Pokemon Sword and Shield: Nintendo reveals release date, new features, new Pokemon and more

Sword and Shield cover art

Nintendo has officially revealed more information about Pokemon Sword and Shield. We also finally have a release date! The games will release on 15 November 2019 worldwide on the Nintendo Switch. We also have new information on Pokemon, maps and a new feature in the game called Dynamax.

New Pokemons

5 new Pokemon were introduced. Unfortunately, we didn't see what the starter evolutions are. The types of these new Pokemon were not revealed either

Here are some of the new ones:

Wooloo

Gossifleur

Eldegoss - evolves from Gossifleur

Drednaw

Corviknight

Dynamax

Pokemon Sword and Shield introduces a new Battle feature known as Dynamax. For three turns of your Battle, your Pokemon will become huge and powerful with extremely powerful moves. Gym Battles will use the Dynamax feature.

Dynamax

Wild Area

The areas in between cities are called "Wild Areas". Like the previous games, they have grass patches with various Pokemon hiding in them. But this time it's so much bigger and you can also encounter Pokemon randomly roaming around instead of hiding in the grass.

Players can also control the camera this time, unlike previous games where the camera angle is fixed based on movement direction.

Wild Area

Dynamax Raid Battles

Dynamax Weavile against 4 players

Raid Battles were first introduced in Pokemon Go. In Sword and Shield, players can find pods in the Wild Area and connect with up to 4 players to join forces against a Dynamax Pokemon. Only one player in the team can use Dynamax during the Battle so choose wisely.

Players can also catch the Dynamax Pokemon when weakened enough. This is the first time a co-op mode like this is in a Pokemon Game.

Legendaries

Zacian and Zamazenta

Finally, the mascot Pokemon of Sword and Shield. The Sword Pokemon is called Zacian and the Shield Pokemon is called Zamazenta. They are not the same Pokemon even though they look the same.

For more information, check out the Twitch VOD which reveals much more.