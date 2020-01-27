Pokemon Sword and Shield: Ranked Tier List for January 2020

Pokemon Sword and Shield have been out for a few months now. In early January, Pokemon Sword and Shield also introduced "Battle Series 2", changing up a few rules but the format largely remains the same.

In that time we have seen some slight changes since the December Ranked Tier List. Here is the updated version for January's Ranked Tier List for Pokemon Sword and Shield. Below is a list of all the best Pokemon for Ranked Battles. Scroll down further for more details.

S Tier

Dragapult

Mimikyu

Tyranitar

Excadrll

A Tier

Gyarados

Heat Rotom

Togekiss

Corviknight

B Tier

Grimmsnarl

Galarian Darmanitan

Duraludon

Cloyster

Snorlax

Sylveon

Cinderace

Conkeldurr

Quagsire

S Tier

#1. Dragapult

Dragapult

Type: Ghost/Dragon

Best Nature: Jolly

Recommended Item: Choice Band/Choice Scarf/Focus Sash

Recommended Ability: Clear Body

Recommended Moveset: Phantom Force / Dragon Darts / Fire Blast / Steel Wing

Dragapult still remains on of the best Pokemon to have. It is one of the very few Pokemon that can have its base stats at over 600 in max level. It can learn a variety of moves to counter its weaknesses. Feel free to replace Fire Blast or Steel Wing with another move that you feel is effective.

#2. Mimikyu

Mimikyu

Type: Ghost/Fairy

Best Nature: Jolly

Recommended Item: Life Orb

Recommended Ability: Disguise

Recommended Moveset: Swords Dance / Shadow Claw / Play Rough / Shadow Sneak

Mimikyu remains on the S Tier as well. Almost every Trainer in Ranked Battles have a Mimikyu on their team and you can't go wrong with one. Having the Disguise ability (which negates the first hit of damage) and using Swords Dance will guarantee a huge hit on your opponents and you can possibly take them down in one hit. Many are using this tactic in Ranked Battles right now too!

#3. Tyranitar

Tyranitar

Type: Rock/Dark

Best Nature: Adamant

Recommended Item: Weakness Policy

Recommended Ability: Sandstream

Recommended Moveset: Stone Edge / Iron Tail / Fire Punch / Superpower

Tyranitar upgraded to S Tier from A this season. Although Tyranitar has many weaknesses, it is also one of the very few Pokemon that has 600+ overall base stats. This allows for it to be a huge power player.

Combine it with the item Weakness Policy and it can deal massive amounts of damage to enemies. Even their worst type matchups Fighting Type can fall before the mighty Tyranitar.

#4. Excadrill

Excadrill

Type: Ground/Steel

Best Nature: Jolly

Recommended Item: Focus Sash/Assault Vest/Choice Scarf/Choice Band

Recommended Ability: Mold Breaker

Recommended Moveset: Earthquake / Iron Head / Rock Tomb / Horn Drill

Remember how almost everyone runs Mimikyu in their team? An Excadrill with Mold Breaker is their worst nightmare. Excadrill can hit Mimikyu for double damage and any Mimikyu with Disguise will get knocked out before they have the chance to drop an attack.

Excadrill is also a great choice to run because it has fantastic stats and its typing helps with many difficult battles. This has helped Excadrill upgrade its way into S Tier.

A Tier

#1. Gyarados

Gyarados

Type: Water/Flying

Best Nature: Jolly

Recommended Item: Focus Sash/Choice Scarf/Choice Band

Recommended Ability: Moxie

Recommended Moveset: Waterfall / Bounce / Earthquake / Dragon Dance

Gyarados is a classic that still remains very powerful in Sword and Shield. Dragon Dance can help Gyarados gain a massive power boost and use its remaining moves to deal massive damage to your opponents. When Dynamaxed, Max Airstream (from Bounce) can get you a huge power boost equal to Dragon Dance.

#2. Heat Rotom

Heat Rotom

Type: Fire

Best Nature: Timid

Recommended Item: Choice Scarf/Choice Band/Choice Specs

Recommended Ability: Levitate

Recommended Moveset: Overheat / Discharge / Volt Switch / Dark Pulse

Heat Rotom is the best Fire Type Pokemon for Ranked Battles. Overheat deals much more damage than what most Fire Types can do. Rotom can also switch between forms in battle which makes it very versatile. Heat Rotom is the best of the forms so far.

#3. Togekiss

Togekiss

Type: Fairy/Flying

Best Nature: Timid

Recommended Item: Choice Scarf/Weakness Policy

Recommended Ability: Serene Grace

Recommended Moveset: Air Slash / Fire Blast / Dazzling Gleam / Nasty Plot

Togekiss can deal a massive amount of damage with the Weakness Policy item and a well-timed Nasty Plot. Serene Grace also gives it a much higher flinching rate which you can achieve with Air Slash and numb your opponents. Togekiss also has overall very strong base stats as well.

#4. Corviknight

Corviknight

Type: Flying/Steel

Best Nature: Impish

Recommended Item: Rocky Helmet

Recommended Ability: Mirror Armor

Recommended Moveset: Roost / Iron Head / Drill Peck / U Turn

Corviknight has been performing suprisingly well. Mirror Armor allows you to counter stat reducing moves right back at your opponent. It has a high HP and Defense which makes it the perfect Pokemon to setup your other Pokemon to bring your opponents down.

B Tier

Below are some B Tier Pokemon that are not as great the S and A Tier Pokemon. But they still prove very useful and can be a very strong addition to your party.

#1. Grimmsnarl

Grimmsnarl

Type: Dark/Fairy

Best Nature: Adamant

Recommended Item: Light Clay

Recommended Ability: Prankster

Recommended Moveset: Reflect / Light Screen / Sucker Punch / Play Rough

#2. Galarian Darmanitan

Galarian Darmanitan

Type: Ice

Best Nature: Jolly

Recommended Item: Choice Band/Choice Scarf

Recommended Ability: Gorilla Tactics

Recommended Moveset: Flare Blitz / Icicle Crash / Earthquake / U-Turn

This Pokemon has come down from Tier A.

#3. Duraludon

Duraludon

Type: Dragon/Steel

Best Nature: Timid

Recommended Item: Choice Scarf

Recommended Ability: Light Metal

Recommended Moveset: Draco Meteor / Flash Cannon / Thunderbolt / Solarbeam

#4. Cloyster

Cloyster.

#5. Snorlax

Snorlax

Type: Normal

Best Nature: Impish

Recommended Item: Focus Sash

Recommended Ability: Gluttony

Recommended Moveset: Recycle / Body Slam / Fire Punch / Curse

Snorlax is useful in the Ghost-Type dominant meta and also has very strong stats. Snorlax's Gigantamax form is also one of the most powerful.

#6. Sylveon

Type: Fairy

Best Nature: Modest

Recommended Item: Choice Specs

Recommended Ability: Pixilate

Recommended Moveset: Hyper Voice / Mystical Fire / Psyshock / Moonblast

#7. Cinderace

Cinderace

Type: Fire

Best Nature: Jolly

Recommended Item: Choice Scarf/Life Orb

Recommended Ability: Blaze

Recommended Moveset: Pyro Ball / U-Turn / High Jump Kick / Bounce

#8. Conkeldurr

Conkeldurr

Type: Fighting

Best Nature: Adamant

Recommended Item: Expert Belt/Focus Sash

Recommended Ability: Iron Fist

Recommended Moveset: Mach Punch / Thunder Punch / Ice Punch / Drain Punch

#9. Quagsire

Type: Water/Ground

Best Nature: Bold

Recommended Item: Rocky Helmet/Choice Scarf

Recommended Ability: Unaware

Recommended Moveset: Scald / Earthquake / Ice Punch / Toxic