Pokemon Sword and Shield: Ranked Tier List for January 2020
Pokemon Sword and Shield have been out for a few months now. In early January, Pokemon Sword and Shield also introduced "Battle Series 2", changing up a few rules but the format largely remains the same.
In that time we have seen some slight changes since the December Ranked Tier List. Here is the updated version for January's Ranked Tier List for Pokemon Sword and Shield. Below is a list of all the best Pokemon for Ranked Battles. Scroll down further for more details.
S Tier
- Dragapult
- Mimikyu
- Tyranitar
- Excadrll
A Tier
- Gyarados
- Heat Rotom
- Togekiss
- Corviknight
B Tier
- Grimmsnarl
- Galarian Darmanitan
- Duraludon
- Cloyster
- Snorlax
- Sylveon
- Cinderace
- Conkeldurr
- Quagsire
S Tier
#1. Dragapult
Type: Ghost/Dragon
Best Nature: Jolly
Recommended Item: Choice Band/Choice Scarf/Focus Sash
Recommended Ability: Clear Body
Recommended Moveset: Phantom Force / Dragon Darts / Fire Blast / Steel Wing
Dragapult still remains on of the best Pokemon to have. It is one of the very few Pokemon that can have its base stats at over 600 in max level. It can learn a variety of moves to counter its weaknesses. Feel free to replace Fire Blast or Steel Wing with another move that you feel is effective.
#2. Mimikyu
Type: Ghost/Fairy
Best Nature: Jolly
Recommended Item: Life Orb
Recommended Ability: Disguise
Recommended Moveset: Swords Dance / Shadow Claw / Play Rough / Shadow Sneak
Mimikyu remains on the S Tier as well. Almost every Trainer in Ranked Battles have a Mimikyu on their team and you can't go wrong with one. Having the Disguise ability (which negates the first hit of damage) and using Swords Dance will guarantee a huge hit on your opponents and you can possibly take them down in one hit. Many are using this tactic in Ranked Battles right now too!
#3. Tyranitar
Type: Rock/Dark
Best Nature: Adamant
Recommended Item: Weakness Policy
Recommended Ability: Sandstream
Recommended Moveset: Stone Edge / Iron Tail / Fire Punch / Superpower
Tyranitar upgraded to S Tier from A this season. Although Tyranitar has many weaknesses, it is also one of the very few Pokemon that has 600+ overall base stats. This allows for it to be a huge power player.
Combine it with the item Weakness Policy and it can deal massive amounts of damage to enemies. Even their worst type matchups Fighting Type can fall before the mighty Tyranitar.
#4. Excadrill
Type: Ground/Steel
Best Nature: Jolly
Recommended Item: Focus Sash/Assault Vest/Choice Scarf/Choice Band
Recommended Ability: Mold Breaker
Recommended Moveset: Earthquake / Iron Head / Rock Tomb / Horn Drill
Remember how almost everyone runs Mimikyu in their team? An Excadrill with Mold Breaker is their worst nightmare. Excadrill can hit Mimikyu for double damage and any Mimikyu with Disguise will get knocked out before they have the chance to drop an attack.
Excadrill is also a great choice to run because it has fantastic stats and its typing helps with many difficult battles. This has helped Excadrill upgrade its way into S Tier.
A Tier
#1. Gyarados
Type: Water/Flying
Best Nature: Jolly
Recommended Item: Focus Sash/Choice Scarf/Choice Band
Recommended Ability: Moxie
Recommended Moveset: Waterfall / Bounce / Earthquake / Dragon Dance
Gyarados is a classic that still remains very powerful in Sword and Shield. Dragon Dance can help Gyarados gain a massive power boost and use its remaining moves to deal massive damage to your opponents. When Dynamaxed, Max Airstream (from Bounce) can get you a huge power boost equal to Dragon Dance.
#2. Heat Rotom
Type: Fire
Best Nature: Timid
Recommended Item: Choice Scarf/Choice Band/Choice Specs
Recommended Ability: Levitate
Recommended Moveset: Overheat / Discharge / Volt Switch / Dark Pulse
Heat Rotom is the best Fire Type Pokemon for Ranked Battles. Overheat deals much more damage than what most Fire Types can do. Rotom can also switch between forms in battle which makes it very versatile. Heat Rotom is the best of the forms so far.
#3. Togekiss
Type: Fairy/Flying
Best Nature: Timid
Recommended Item: Choice Scarf/Weakness Policy
Recommended Ability: Serene Grace
Recommended Moveset: Air Slash / Fire Blast / Dazzling Gleam / Nasty Plot
Togekiss can deal a massive amount of damage with the Weakness Policy item and a well-timed Nasty Plot. Serene Grace also gives it a much higher flinching rate which you can achieve with Air Slash and numb your opponents. Togekiss also has overall very strong base stats as well.
#4. Corviknight
Type: Flying/Steel
Best Nature: Impish
Recommended Item: Rocky Helmet
Recommended Ability: Mirror Armor
Recommended Moveset: Roost / Iron Head / Drill Peck / U Turn
Corviknight has been performing suprisingly well. Mirror Armor allows you to counter stat reducing moves right back at your opponent. It has a high HP and Defense which makes it the perfect Pokemon to setup your other Pokemon to bring your opponents down.
B Tier
Below are some B Tier Pokemon that are not as great the S and A Tier Pokemon. But they still prove very useful and can be a very strong addition to your party.
#1. Grimmsnarl
Type: Dark/Fairy
Best Nature: Adamant
Recommended Item: Light Clay
Recommended Ability: Prankster
Recommended Moveset: Reflect / Light Screen / Sucker Punch / Play Rough
#2. Galarian Darmanitan
Type: Ice
Best Nature: Jolly
Recommended Item: Choice Band/Choice Scarf
Recommended Ability: Gorilla Tactics
Recommended Moveset: Flare Blitz / Icicle Crash / Earthquake / U-Turn
This Pokemon has come down from Tier A.
#3. Duraludon
Type: Dragon/Steel
Best Nature: Timid
Recommended Item: Choice Scarf
Recommended Ability: Light Metal
Recommended Moveset: Draco Meteor / Flash Cannon / Thunderbolt / Solarbeam
#4. Cloyster
#5. Snorlax
Type: Normal
Best Nature: Impish
Recommended Item: Focus Sash
Recommended Ability: Gluttony
Recommended Moveset: Recycle / Body Slam / Fire Punch / Curse
Snorlax is useful in the Ghost-Type dominant meta and also has very strong stats. Snorlax's Gigantamax form is also one of the most powerful.
#6. Sylveon
Type: Fairy
Best Nature: Modest
Recommended Item: Choice Specs
Recommended Ability: Pixilate
Recommended Moveset: Hyper Voice / Mystical Fire / Psyshock / Moonblast
#7. Cinderace
Type: Fire
Best Nature: Jolly
Recommended Item: Choice Scarf/Life Orb
Recommended Ability: Blaze
Recommended Moveset: Pyro Ball / U-Turn / High Jump Kick / Bounce
#8. Conkeldurr
Type: Fighting
Best Nature: Adamant
Recommended Item: Expert Belt/Focus Sash
Recommended Ability: Iron Fist
Recommended Moveset: Mach Punch / Thunder Punch / Ice Punch / Drain Punch
#9. Quagsire
Type: Water/Ground
Best Nature: Bold
Recommended Item: Rocky Helmet/Choice Scarf
Recommended Ability: Unaware
Recommended Moveset: Scald / Earthquake / Ice Punch / ToxicPublished 27 Jan 2020, 22:50 IST