Pokemon Sword and Shield: The internet rages at the Pokemon Home limitations

Image credit: Reddit user bionui123

A couple of days ago in Nintendo's live E3 panel, we got some gameplay footage and details about the upcoming Sword and Shield, Nintendo's first title for the Switch. The game looked beautifully designed and had a much bigger overworld and looked very promising to fans.

That was until lead producer Junichi Masuda dropped the news that not all Pokemon will be available to transfer via the Pokemon Home app. Pokemon Home is an upcoming app for iOS and Android which is replacing Pokemon Bank. It is supposed to be a centralized location where all Pokemon can be traded and ported into the newer games.

But it seems like only the Pokemon from the Galar Pokedex will be available to port into Pokemon Home. A huge chunk of them will be stuck until Game Freak decides they are ready to be ported. Their excuse was because of the "high quality" graphics as well as a time constraint.

How did the internet take this news?

The front page of the Pokemon subreddit

The Pokemon subreddit wasn't particularly pleased with this. As one of the post suggests, it is akin to EA's statement about Star Wars: Battlefront 2 and the Diablo teams "Don't you guys have phones?" Pokefans were already upset at the lack of a National Dex in Gen 7. Is Game Freak's 800-900+ Pokemon becoming too heavy a weight to carry?

Twitter didn't take it very well either...

Pokefans on Twitter also expressed their concern. This whole thing may not have been a problem if Game Freak had more time to release the game and program the rest of the Pokemon into Sword and Shield.

But their tight release schedule seems to have led them to this hasty and controversial decision. If Animal Crossing could get delayed then why not Pokemon?

More reactions from Twitter