×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pokemon Sword and Shield: The internet rages at the Pokemon Home limitations

Gautam Nath
ANALYST
News
13   //    13 Jun 2019, 16:28 IST

Image credit: Reddit user bionui123
Image credit: Reddit user bionui123

A couple of days ago in Nintendo's live E3 panel, we got some gameplay footage and details about the upcoming Sword and Shield, Nintendo's first title for the Switch. The game looked beautifully designed and had a much bigger overworld and looked very promising to fans.

That was until lead producer Junichi Masuda dropped the news that not all Pokemon will be available to transfer via the Pokemon Home app. Pokemon Home is an upcoming app for iOS and Android which is replacing Pokemon Bank. It is supposed to be a centralized location where all Pokemon can be traded and ported into the newer games.

But it seems like only the Pokemon from the Galar Pokedex will be available to port into Pokemon Home. A huge chunk of them will be stuck until Game Freak decides they are ready to be ported. Their excuse was because of the "high quality" graphics as well as a time constraint.

How did the internet take this news?


The front page of the Pokemon subreddit
The front page of the Pokemon subreddit


The Pokemon subreddit wasn't particularly pleased with this. As one of the post suggests, it is akin to EA's statement about Star Wars: Battlefront 2 and the Diablo teams "Don't you guys have phones?" Pokefans were already upset at the lack of a National Dex in Gen 7. Is Game Freak's 800-900+ Pokemon becoming too heavy a weight to carry?


Twitter didn't take it very well either...
Twitter didn't take it very well either...


Pokefans on Twitter also expressed their concern. This whole thing may not have been a problem if Game Freak had more time to release the game and program the rest of the Pokemon into Sword and Shield.

But their tight release schedule seems to have led them to this hasty and controversial decision. If Animal Crossing could get delayed then why not Pokemon?


More reactions from Twitter
More reactions from Twitter

Tags:
Nintendo Switch E3 2019
Advertisement
Pokemon Sword and Shield: Nintendo reveals release date, new features, new Pokemon and more
RELATED STORY
Pokemon Sword and Shield: Allegedly leaked new Pokemon revealed
RELATED STORY
Pokemon Sword and Shield: A leak reveals 17 "Galarian" Forms of older Pokemon
RELATED STORY
E3 2019: Pokemon Sword and Shield looks amazing at first glance
RELATED STORY
Pokemon Sword and Shield: 6 features that we want in the game
RELATED STORY
Pokemon Sword and Shield: Have leaks provided more information on the game?
RELATED STORY
Pokemon Sword and Shield: A leak suggests surprising new Evolution in Gen 8
RELATED STORY
Pokemon Sword and Shield: 8 Details From The Galar Map
RELATED STORY
Pokemon Sword and Shield: 3 things we know about the Galar Region so far
RELATED STORY
Pokemon Sword and Shield: A leak reveals a possible release schedule
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us