Pokemon Sword and Shield: Where to find all TRs

Pokemon Sword and Shield introduced Technical Records or TRs for short. They are different from Technical Machines (or TMs for short) which have an unlimited use. TRs are fashioned like the old school version of the TM, which goes away permanently upon single use.

TRs are mostly found in Max Raid Battles scattered around the Wild Area. There are 100 different TRs available and you can find them in Max Raid Battles online or offline. Some Pokemon will not learn certain moves with levelling up. So if you want to win and defeat powerful trainers like Leon, teaching your Pokemon special moves can be beneficial.

Here are the TRs in Pokemon Sword and Shield and where you can find them:

TR00 - Swords Dance (Normal) - Watt Trader, Max Raid Battle Reward

TR01 - Body Slam (Normal) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR02 - Flamethrower (Fire) - Watt Trader (Hammerlocke Hills), Max Raid Battle Reward

TR03 - Hydro Pump (Water) - Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell), Max Raid Battle Reward

TR04 - Surf (Water) - Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell), Max Raid Battle Reward

TR05 - Ice Beam (Ice) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR06 - Blizzard (Ice) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR07 - Low Kick (Fighting) - Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell), Max Raid Battle Reward

TR08 - Thunderbolt (Electric) - Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell), Max Raid Battle Reward

TR09 - Thunder (Electric) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR10 - Earthquake (Electric) - Watt Trader (Dappled Grove), Max Raid Battle Reward

TR11 - Psychic (Psychic) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR12 - Agility (Psychic) - Max Raid Battle Reward, Watt Trader

TR13 - Focus Energy (Normal) - Motostoke record store

TR14 - Metronome (Normal) - Watt Trader (Dappled Grove)

TR15 - Fire Blast (Fire) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR16 - Waterfall (Water) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR17 - Amnesia (Psychic) - Watt Trader (Giant's Seat)

TR18 - Leech Life (Bug) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR19 - Tri Attack (Normal) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR20 - Substitute (Normal) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR21 - Reversal (Fighting) - Watt Trader (Giant's Seat)

TR22 - Sludge Bomb (Poison) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR23 - Spikes (Ground) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR24 - Outrage (Dragon) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR25 - Psyshock (Psychic) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR26 - Endure (Normal) - Watt Trader

TR27 - Sleep Talk (Normal) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR28 - Megahorn (Bug) - Watt Trader

TR29 - Baton Pass (Normal) - Watt Trader

TR30 - Encore (Normal) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR31 - Iron Tail (Steel) - Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell, Hammerlocke Hills)

TR32 - Crunch (Dark) - Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell)

TR33 - Shadow Ball (Ghost) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR34 - Future Sight (Psychic) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR35 - Uproar (Normal) - Watt Trader (Hammerlocke Hills)

TR36 - Heat Wave (Fire) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR37 - Taunt (Normal) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR38 - Trick (Psychic) - Watt Trader (Dappled Grove)

TR39 - Superpower (Fighting) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR40 - Skill Swap (Psychic) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR41 - Blaze Kick (Fire) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR42 - Hyper Voice (Normal) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR43 - Overheat (Fire) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR44 - Cosmic Power (Psychic) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR45 - Muddy Water (Water) - Watt Trader (Giant's Seat)

TR46 - Iron Defense (Steel) - Watt Trader

TR47 - Dragon Claw (Dragon) - Watt Trader

TR48 - Bulk Up (Fighting) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR49 - Calm Mind (Psychic) - Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell)

TR50 - Leaf Blade (Grass) - Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell)

TR51 - Dragon Dance (Dragon) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR52 - Gyro Ball (Steel) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR53 - Close Combat (Fighting) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR54 - Toxic Spikes (Poison) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR55 - Flare Blitz (Fire) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR56 - Aura Sphere (Fighting) - Watt Trader (Dappled Grove)

TR57 - Poison Jab (Poison) - Watt Trader

TR58 - Dark Pulse (Dark) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR59 - Seed Bomb (Grass) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR60 - X-Scissor (Bug) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR61 - Bug Buzz (Bug) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR62 - Dragon Pulse (Dragon) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR63 - Power Gem (Rock) - Watt Trader (Giant's Seat)

TR64 - Focus Blast (Fighting) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR65 - Energy Ball (Grass) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR66 - Brave Bird (Flying) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR67 - Earth Power (Ground) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR68 - Nasty Plot (Dark) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR69 - Zen Headbutt (Psychic) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR70 - Flash Cannon (Steel) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR71 - Leaf Storm (Grass) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR72 - Power Whip (Grass) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR73 - Gunk Shot (Poison) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR74 - Iron Head (Steel) - Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell)

TR75 - Stone Edge (Rock) - Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell)

TR76 - Stealth Rock (Rock) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR77 - Grass Knot (Grass) - Watt Trader (Hammerlocke Hills)

TR78 - Sludge Wave (Poison) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR79 - Heavy Slam (Steel) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR80 - Electro Ball (Electric) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR81 - Foul Play (Dark) - Watt Trader (Dappled Grove)

TR82 - Stored Power (Psychic) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR83 - Ally Switch (Psychic) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR84 - Scald (Water) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR85 - Work Up (Normal) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR86 - Wild Charge (Electric) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR87 - Drill Run (Ground) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR88 - Heat Crash (Fire) - Watt Trader (Giant's Seat)

TR89 - Hurricane (Flying) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR90 - Play Rough (Fairy) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR91 - Venom Drench (Poison) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR92 - Dazzling Gleam (Fairy) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR93 - Darkest Lariat (Dark) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR94 - High Horsepower (Ground) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR95 - Throat Chop (Dark) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR96 - Pollen Puff (Bug) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR97 - Psychic Fangs (Psychic) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR98 - Liquidation (Water) - Max Raid Battle Reward

TR99 - Body Press (Fighting) - Max Raid Battle Reward