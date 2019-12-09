Pokemon Sword and Shield: Where to find all TRs
Pokemon Sword and Shield introduced Technical Records or TRs for short. They are different from Technical Machines (or TMs for short) which have an unlimited use. TRs are fashioned like the old school version of the TM, which goes away permanently upon single use.
TRs are mostly found in Max Raid Battles scattered around the Wild Area. There are 100 different TRs available and you can find them in Max Raid Battles online or offline. Some Pokemon will not learn certain moves with levelling up. So if you want to win and defeat powerful trainers like Leon, teaching your Pokemon special moves can be beneficial.
Here are the TRs in Pokemon Sword and Shield and where you can find them:
TR00 - Swords Dance (Normal) - Watt Trader, Max Raid Battle Reward
TR01 - Body Slam (Normal) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR02 - Flamethrower (Fire) - Watt Trader (Hammerlocke Hills), Max Raid Battle Reward
TR03 - Hydro Pump (Water) - Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell), Max Raid Battle Reward
TR04 - Surf (Water) - Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell), Max Raid Battle Reward
TR05 - Ice Beam (Ice) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR06 - Blizzard (Ice) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR07 - Low Kick (Fighting) - Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell), Max Raid Battle Reward
TR08 - Thunderbolt (Electric) - Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell), Max Raid Battle Reward
TR09 - Thunder (Electric) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR10 - Earthquake (Electric) - Watt Trader (Dappled Grove), Max Raid Battle Reward
TR11 - Psychic (Psychic) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR12 - Agility (Psychic) - Max Raid Battle Reward, Watt Trader
TR13 - Focus Energy (Normal) - Motostoke record store
TR14 - Metronome (Normal) - Watt Trader (Dappled Grove)
TR15 - Fire Blast (Fire) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR16 - Waterfall (Water) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR17 - Amnesia (Psychic) - Watt Trader (Giant's Seat)
TR18 - Leech Life (Bug) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR19 - Tri Attack (Normal) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR20 - Substitute (Normal) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR21 - Reversal (Fighting) - Watt Trader (Giant's Seat)
TR22 - Sludge Bomb (Poison) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR23 - Spikes (Ground) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR24 - Outrage (Dragon) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR25 - Psyshock (Psychic) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR26 - Endure (Normal) - Watt Trader
TR27 - Sleep Talk (Normal) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR28 - Megahorn (Bug) - Watt Trader
TR29 - Baton Pass (Normal) - Watt Trader
TR30 - Encore (Normal) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR31 - Iron Tail (Steel) - Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell, Hammerlocke Hills)
TR32 - Crunch (Dark) - Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell)
TR33 - Shadow Ball (Ghost) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR34 - Future Sight (Psychic) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR35 - Uproar (Normal) - Watt Trader (Hammerlocke Hills)
TR36 - Heat Wave (Fire) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR37 - Taunt (Normal) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR38 - Trick (Psychic) - Watt Trader (Dappled Grove)
TR39 - Superpower (Fighting) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR40 - Skill Swap (Psychic) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR41 - Blaze Kick (Fire) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR42 - Hyper Voice (Normal) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR43 - Overheat (Fire) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR44 - Cosmic Power (Psychic) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR45 - Muddy Water (Water) - Watt Trader (Giant's Seat)
TR46 - Iron Defense (Steel) - Watt Trader
TR47 - Dragon Claw (Dragon) - Watt Trader
TR48 - Bulk Up (Fighting) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR49 - Calm Mind (Psychic) - Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell)
TR50 - Leaf Blade (Grass) - Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell)
TR51 - Dragon Dance (Dragon) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR52 - Gyro Ball (Steel) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR53 - Close Combat (Fighting) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR54 - Toxic Spikes (Poison) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR55 - Flare Blitz (Fire) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR56 - Aura Sphere (Fighting) - Watt Trader (Dappled Grove)
TR57 - Poison Jab (Poison) - Watt Trader
TR58 - Dark Pulse (Dark) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR59 - Seed Bomb (Grass) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR60 - X-Scissor (Bug) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR61 - Bug Buzz (Bug) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR62 - Dragon Pulse (Dragon) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR63 - Power Gem (Rock) - Watt Trader (Giant's Seat)
TR64 - Focus Blast (Fighting) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR65 - Energy Ball (Grass) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR66 - Brave Bird (Flying) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR67 - Earth Power (Ground) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR68 - Nasty Plot (Dark) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR69 - Zen Headbutt (Psychic) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR70 - Flash Cannon (Steel) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR71 - Leaf Storm (Grass) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR72 - Power Whip (Grass) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR73 - Gunk Shot (Poison) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR74 - Iron Head (Steel) - Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell)
TR75 - Stone Edge (Rock) - Watt Trader (East Lake Axewell)
TR76 - Stealth Rock (Rock) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR77 - Grass Knot (Grass) - Watt Trader (Hammerlocke Hills)
TR78 - Sludge Wave (Poison) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR79 - Heavy Slam (Steel) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR80 - Electro Ball (Electric) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR81 - Foul Play (Dark) - Watt Trader (Dappled Grove)
TR82 - Stored Power (Psychic) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR83 - Ally Switch (Psychic) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR84 - Scald (Water) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR85 - Work Up (Normal) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR86 - Wild Charge (Electric) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR87 - Drill Run (Ground) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR88 - Heat Crash (Fire) - Watt Trader (Giant's Seat)
TR89 - Hurricane (Flying) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR90 - Play Rough (Fairy) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR91 - Venom Drench (Poison) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR92 - Dazzling Gleam (Fairy) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR93 - Darkest Lariat (Dark) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR94 - High Horsepower (Ground) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR95 - Throat Chop (Dark) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR96 - Pollen Puff (Bug) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR97 - Psychic Fangs (Psychic) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR98 - Liquidation (Water) - Max Raid Battle Reward
TR99 - Body Press (Fighting) - Max Raid Battle Reward