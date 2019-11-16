Pokemon Sword and Shield: Where to get a free Pikachu/Eevee

Gautam Nath

Dynamax Pikachu and Eevee

Pokemon Sword and Shield has been out for a day now and Trainers are still wandering about the Galar region. The game is quite hands-on and guides you to all the important parts and mechanics fairly quickly. NPCs in the game don't have much to offer and the amount of NPCs in the game is one of the lowest in count in any Pokemon game so far.

But there are a couple of NPCs you can talk to which are useful. If you have played Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu or Let's Go Eevee from your Nintendo account, you can get a Pikachu or Eevee for free! If you haven't played the Let's Go games from the same Nintendo account, unfortunately, you won't receive them. But you can catch them at a later point in the game!

After taking the train for the very first time from Wedgehurst to Motostoke, you will be stopped in between due to a flock of Wooloo blocking the area. You alight at the station of the Wild Area. Talk to the boy on the left for a free Eevee and the girl for a free Pikachu. If you have only played Let's Go Eevee, you will only get an Eevee and the same applies to Pikachu.

The boy gives a Free Pikachu and the girl gives a Free Eevee.