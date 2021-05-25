Pokimane has an apt response to viewer who calls her feet "nasty"

As one of Twitch's most prominent female streamers, Imane "Pokimane" Anys is subject to lots of attention, of which some interactions can be unsavory.

One such instance occurred recently when a viewer tried to call her feet "nasty," either expecting to troll or body shame the second most viewed female streamer of 2020. Not one to be perturbed, Pokimane shut down the troll in an extraordinarily calm and humourous way that can be seen below.

Pokimane shuts down troll who criticized her feet

While there's no end to the pervy remarks female streamers get online, some viewers go beyond and try to bait them into specific actions. One such viewer was not lucky enough to get what they wanted as Pokimane promptly shut them down after calling her feet "nasty."

"It's funny that you say that because I know you're just trying to bait me into showing my feet. I'm actually very confident about my feet; they got a nice little french manicure. They some cute feet."

Having a little fun at the end and taking the joke a little further, she said:

"They not too big, they got nice little curvature... I'm just saying I ain't got bad feet."

No stranger to being perved on, Pokimane has handled similar situations, including when the placement of her mirror gave viewers unintended peeks that she soon caught on to and shut down.

The video can be seen below:

"Wait, can you guys see? Mimi said, the mirror, mummy, the mirror! You're so right!"

These incidents illustrate how viewers interact differently with female streamers and pass some remarks that these creators shouldn't be subject to.

