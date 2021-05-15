Pokimane, Disguised Toast and others play “Never Have I ever” during hot-tub stream, shocking revelations surface 

Taking advantage and poking fun of the hot-tub meta that has been taking over Twitch, Pokimane and the OfflineTV squad hosted one of their own and had a romp of a time. After Disguised Toast's fake abs reveal and other shenanigans, the gang gathered around in the hot tub to play a game of 'Never Have I Ever' that left the entire squad as well as Twitch chat completely scandalized.

Pokimane, Disguised Toast and others share shocking truths during a game of 'Never have I ever'

For those unfamiliar with the game, "Never Have I Ever" is a social activity where a friends circle goes about saying something they've never done and if someone in the circle has done said activity, they must reveal the details of the incident.

In the spirit of this, the Pokimane, LilyPichu, Disguised Toast and the OfflineTV squad played "Never Have I Ever" in which some shocking revelations were made.

"Have you ever peed on yourself?" asked Disguised Toast, "Do you want to tell us something?" replied Lily. "When I'm taking a bath I would drain it so it's empty of water right, so I'm just laying in the bathtub with no water and then i peed and then my p***s is pointed upwards at my chest"

The excerpt above is just the tip of the iceberg of OfflineTV's Never Have I Ever Game, as down the line, they end up talking about sucking toes, kissing men and more pee-related incidents.

The hot tub stream was a successful return for Disguised Toast, who recently became the center of controversy after Twitter users took offense to some of the humor projected by him. Pokimane, Valkyrae and others came to his support and the positive reception he got durinthe hot tub stream is a good sign for the OfflineTV squad.

