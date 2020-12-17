Pokimane gets emotional and cries on stream while speaking about her family

During a recent stream, popular Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys became overwhelmed with emotion while talking about her family back home in Morocco.

Just a few days earlier, the 24-year-old Twitch streamer had informed fans that 3 of her family members, including her grandma, had unfortunately tested positive for COVID 19:

i just found out 3 of my family members in morocco, including my grandma, have covid.



please take it seriously, please wear a mask, please stay indoors as much as you possibly can. please. 😞 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) December 13, 2020

With the situation certainly being a worrisome one, Pokimane's emotions ended up getting the better of her when she recently provided fans with an update about her family members' health on live stream.

From addressing the difficulties of being an immigrant to worrying about her family's health, Pokimane was seen breaking down on stream for a brief moment before managing to compose herself once again.

Pokimane becomes emotional during Twitch live stream

During a recent Twitch stream, Pokimane addressed the situation with her family and how they have been dealing with COVID:

"I found out that three of my family members in Morocco have had COVID the last couple of weeks and my parents hadn't told me sooner cause they didn't want me to worry me too much"

"It's just crazy to think that if the worst case scenario happens like I haven't seen them in two years or longer ..and one of them being my grandma."

She struggled to fight back tears as she opened up about her experience of being an immigrant:

"It's weird like, when you're an immigrant child, you don't grow up near your extended family so ...I'll be right back"

Pokimane then broke down and left for a brief while in an attempt to regain her composure. She returned to give an update on how her family members are currently doing:

"I'm okay and I'm going to be okay...the worst of it has passed for my grandma others in my family so am like really praying for a speedy rest of the recovery and that everything goes okay. "

"They mean so much to me and I just wish I got more time to spend with them , I wish I could visit and see them more often ...I don't live near my actual parents and my brother anymore, I'm all the way in Los Angeles."

In a follow-up to her original tweet, Pokimane thanked fans for their support and asked them to make their health a priority:

ty for the kind words, i’ll be okay ❤️ take care of yourselves & your loved ones! — pokimane (@pokimanelol) December 13, 2020

In light of her family members testing positive, Pokimane can certainly take solace in the barrage of heartwarming and supportive messages that fans have been sending her.

Pokimane is one of the most popular streamers in the world who, over the course of her career, has amassed millions of fans across the globe.

From starting out with League of Legends to making the transition to games such as Fortnite, Among Us and Minecraft, she is one of the most well-known faces in the streaming community today.