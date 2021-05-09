Pokimane promises a hot-tub stream on her birthday, sends fan in a frenzy

Recently, Imane “Pokimane” Anys revealed on Twitter that she has convinced her fellow Offline TV members to host a hot-tub stream on her birthday.

Pokimane will be celebrating her 25th birthday on 14th May, 2021. The streamer has been part of the Offline TV content group right from its inception in 2017.

Currently, Pokimane, Michael Reeves, William “Scarra” Li, Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang and Lily “LilyPichu” Ki are officially a part of the group while Yvonne “Yvonnie” Ng is currently a house member. The hot-tub stream meta has come under a lot of scrutiny from notable content creators and the Twitch community.

The more people normalize this, the more Twitch wont do anything about it. Stop turning Twitch into Pornhub. — rantbaby (@pheouni) May 8, 2021

Pokimane promises hot-tub stream with OTV on her birthday

As can be seen below, Pokimane posted the following tweet on May 8th 2021. While the tweet may have only been a joke, fans and multiple other notable content creators quickly responded to the post.

convinced otv to do a hot tub stream for my birthday lmaooo — pokimane ❤️ (@pokimanelol) May 8, 2021

This includes Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo, Wendy “Natsumi”, Leslie “Fuslie” Fu, Seán "Jacksepticeye" McLoughlin and Ali “Myth” Kabbani as well, as can be seen below.

You're gonna break the internet — Ava (@AvaGG) May 8, 2021

o hale yaaaaaaaa — Wendy 🍰 (@Natsumiii) May 8, 2021

Going for that all-time top concurrent spot, I see. — Mark Pygas (@MarkPygas) May 8, 2021

Oh yall know what you're doin. pic.twitter.com/BIg6h9rv80 — Myth (@TSM_Myth) May 8, 2021

Well there goes all my money! — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) May 8, 2021

can i be a camerman ? — Mizkif (@REALMizkif) May 8, 2021

It must be noted that the hot-tub meta has come under close scrutiny from the community. The creators have been accused of posting obviously “suggestive” content by exploiting a “grey area in Twitch’s TOS.” Twitch’s rules allows streaming while wearing “bathing suits in an appropriate context.” The platform recently stated that hot-tub streams do fall under the criteria and are therefore allowed. Regardless, the majority of the Twitch community is convinced that most hot-tub streams are sexually suggestive.

But, Pokimane’s fans and fellow content creators/friends appeared excited by the idea of the hot-tub stream. Mizkif, and multiple fans wanted to know whether they could be the “camera-men” for the stream. Others went a step ahead and wanted to be the “hot-tub” instead.

Ayo can I be the cameraman? — Harvey and 200 others (@fatgamer_919) May 8, 2021

i volunteer to be the hot tub — Papi 😈 (@RottenPapi) May 8, 2021

@V3X_V2 wanna watch — kevin is JANTUMM (@Fhantumm) May 8, 2021

best day ever — Warm (@EpicSwagWarm) May 8, 2021

Please do it pleasseeeeeee — john (@FloopyPooopy) May 8, 2021

As can be seen in the plethora of tweets, Pokimane’s fans are genuinely excited about the news. Multiple fans of other Offline TV members also responded to the post and appeared happy with the announcement. The hot-tub stream in question has until now been confirmed only by Pokimane, and might be a joke.

Welp... We got our schedule for that day full i guess... Screw work. Screw house life. We got a stream to devour! — ThatGuyAlexier (@TAlexier) May 9, 2021

praying for you, seek help immediately pic.twitter.com/TAOvmZA1iO — yeah (@aid101101) May 8, 2021

michael reeves in a hot tub? 😳 pic.twitter.com/c7Vrj1CSJY — 100T JhbTeam (@JhbTeam) May 8, 2021

If you are looking for a cameraman or even someone to join you in the stream I can send u my number. I’m always available and also can I please be the cameraman? Anyways have a nice day! — Nick Griffis (@Z1ppys) May 9, 2021

god, pokimane. you are so nice and funny. I love your content, it’s absolutely outstanding. You are the female light of our generation. Props to you. Proud of being a Tier 3 subscriber. — Rimucum 💦 ☀ 🔍 (@Rimurulethug) May 8, 2021

However, if it does happen, fans can expect Pokimane and other members of the Offline TV group to host the stream in the coming days. Pokimane’s birthday is on May 14th and the stream should take place around the same date.