Of late, much has been said about Pokimane’s fan-base. Many of her fans are referred to as “Simps”, and often tend to go overboard with their expression of appreciation for the streamer. On the face of it however, Pokimane is one of the most recognizable video bloggers, with 5.47 million subscribers on YouTube, and a further 5.3 million followers on Twitch.

Credit: forbes.com

What sets Pokimane apart is that she is highly responsive and often engages with her fans for hours together. In her alternate YouTube account (Pokimane Too), she recently posted a video where she opened a bunch of packages her fans had shipped from all across the world.

Pokimane reacts to handmade gift from young fan

In the video, she explains that since she recently moved, she re-discovered a box of stuff that she had received from fans across the world. She had put the box in her old room, and had forgotten about it, something she appeared to be genuinely apologetic about. She further says that she has no idea when it was that she actually received all the things!

Credit: digitaltrends.com

The mystery is solved soon however, when the first package reveals a ‘Merry Christmas’ note. Pokimane laughingly admits that she had received the stuff almost six months ago!

The YouTuber then goes on to open the first package, which is from an eight-year- old boy called ‘Mason’.

Mason explains that he wasn’t trying to be mean with the drawing he has made of Pokimane’s face, but is genuinely bad at it. Pokimane finds it endearing, and exclaims ‘Aaww’ to signify the same. You can see the picture below:

Credit: Pokimane / YouTube

She goes on to talk about animal food, and how it sometimes smells like beef. After that, we see an elaborate refusal to whisper the word ‘Corey’ for one of her fans, which is followed by a minor cat incident. Pokimane’s cat appears to be struggling outside the balcony door, and she talks about how cute animals can be when they can’t get to a place they want to get to.

Credit: youtube.com

In the end, she talks about how her roommate thought that the world was ending towards the beginning of the Quarantine, and got a bunch of Garbanzo beans in panic. Well, regardless, the video is a Roller-Coaster ride, from start to finish.

You can watch the entire video below. It was posted on YouTube by Pokimane Too, Pokimane alternate YouTube account: