Pokimane reveals her new 'boyfriend' during an Offline TV unboxing video 

Imane "Pokimane" Anys is one of the world's most popular streamers, with millions of fans across various social media platforms.

Having experienced the highs and lows of stardom at a relatively young age, the 24-year-old Twitch streamer is currently on a month-long hiatus as a result of persistent criticism and recent boyfriend rumours.

Apart from feuding with fellow streamers and coming across as hypocritical, the recent claims by YouTuber LeafyIsHere, which stated that Pokimane had a boyfriend, led to outrage among her simp fans.

This proved to be the tipping point for a section of her fans who began to withdraw their support for her, as a result of which Pokimane sought to smooth things over by releasing an apology video earlier this month.

Fans, however, recently got to witness Pokimane as part of Offline TV's latest video, where the team unboxed gifts sent by people across the world:

During the course of the video, Pokimane revealed who her 'new boyfriend' is.

Pokimane's New Boyfriend?

Pokimane recently stated in her apology video that since she got into streaming, she has preferred to keep her personal life private and plans on keeping it that way. Stating that she wanted to experience her relationships without the scrutiny of an online audience, the boyfriend segment of her video received a lot of coverage and more or less confirmed her relationship status.

This enraged her simp fans who, yet again, began to vent their grievances online. Recently, Pokimane featured in an Offline TV video. Offline TV consists of popular online personalities such as Pokimane, Scarra, LilyPichu, Disguised Toast and Michael Reeves.

They often release videos featuring all the members engaging in different fun activities, and the recent one involved them unboxing various gifts sent by fans across the globe.

In one interesting segment, they received a large package, which they believed could be a piece of art. On opening it, they discovered that it's a Keanu Reeves cardboard cutout. Pokimane quickly went up to the table, took it and hilariously declared it as her next boyfriend. She even tried to prop it up, unsuccessfully.

She even called it an 'upgrade' as compared to the Obama cutout:

The rest of the video played out over hilarious banter as the Offline TV members unboxed all the remaining gifts.

In a rather forgetful year for the Moroccan-born star, her fans will be relieved to witness her in this fun avatar, alongside her friends and 'new boyfriend' - Keanu Reeves.