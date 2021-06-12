Pokimane's Twitch followers, sub count, emotes, and more, in 2021

Imane “Pokimane” Anys is one of the most popular female content creators in the world. Pokimane blew up in popularity around January 2017 due to her League of Legends content and eventually came to be recognized for her Fortnite streams. She has been active on Twitch since 2013, and was named the “Best Twitch Streamer of the year” in 2017 by Shorty awards.

Apart from League of Legends and Fortnite, Pokimane regularly streams other games such as Rust, Among Us, Valorant, GTA V, Minecraft and Apex Legends. The streamer also has 3 YouTube accounts with the usernames “Pokimane,” “Pokimane Too,” and “Pokimane ASMR,” with 6.64 million, 439k and 767k subscribers respectively.

Pokimane was also given a custom emote in Fortnite to recognize her contribution to the game. She is known for having a cheerful personality and regularly spends hours engaging with her Twitch viewers. The following article looks at some basic information about Pokimane’s Twitch channel.

may moments vlog //

getting vaccinated 💉

apartment hunting in LA 🏨

celebrating my bday with OTV + more! 🍰



watch below~https://t.co/33EjalXs5F ✨ pic.twitter.com/5eQnYima8p — pokimane (@pokimanelol) June 9, 2021

How many Twitch followers does Pokimane have? The female Twitch streamer’s sub-count, emotes, and everything else you need to know!

It is no secret that Pokimane is one of the most popular content creators in the world today. The streamer currently has exactly 7.9 million followers on Twitch. This is the highest number of followers that she has ever registered on the platform. Pokimane’s Twitch account is currently ranked 79th on the platform, according to Twitch Tracker.

Image via Twitch Tracker

At the time of writing this article, the streamer had just over 11k subscribers on Twitch (11,006). However, the sub-counts of most Twitch streamers tend to fluctuate on an almost daily basis. Regardless, she for now owns the 73rd most subscribed Twitch channel.

Pokimane currently has just over 5k active gifted subs and achieved her highest ever sub-count of exactly 30,712 active subscriptions in April 2020. The image below can be viewed for more information about Pokimane’s current Twitch subscribers.

Pokimane hosts around 3-5 streams every week and crossed the 7 million-followers mark on Twitch towards the beginning of January 2021. She has streamed over 4,526 hours on Twitch till date and registered a peak viewership of more than 138k viewers in January of this year as well. As far as Pokimane’s Twitch emotes are concerned, the streamer currently offers a total of 62 emotes, along with 16 Loyalty Badges, 10 Cheer Badges, and 5 “Cheermotes.” The 62 emotes are categorized on the basis of sub-tiers. For more information and visual representation of the emotes, the following link can be viewed:

Pokimane tier ($4.99) 1 emotes:

pokiPhone, pokiShy, poki4, pokiHmph, pokiLOL, pokiHA, pokiBAN, pokiGift, pokiWeird, pokiNT, pokiKEK, pokiSnort, pokiYA, pokiWK, pokiUWU, pokiS, pokiEgg, poki2, pokiChair, pokiPride, pokiT, pokiPOP, pokiREE, pokiWow, pokiMimi, pokiKona, poki5, pokiW, pokiGood, pokiFail, pokiClout, pokiLO, pokiPuke, pokiL, pokiBruh, pokiH, pokiStare, pokiO, pokiWater, pokiYikes, pokiEZ, pokiAww, pokiGUN, pokiBased, pokiSub, pokiPeepo, pokiM, pokiSubs, pokiHey, poki1, pokiDrool, pokiWaiting, pokiHmm, pokiCry, pokiFree, pokiHeart, poki3, pokiHYPERS, pokiPrime, pokiC

Pokimane tier ($9.99) II emotes:

pokiMoney

Pokimane tier ($24.99) emotes:

pokiFlex

For information about the loyalty/cheer badges and Cheermotes, the following link can be viewed. Despite her popularity, she was earlier known as one of the most controversial streamers around. Pokimane has always been known to have a large andobsessive community of viewers. Her fans are said to care about her “looks” a bit too much, with the term “simp” often coming up in relation to the streamer.

not looking ❤️ just tired of seeing the same question/assumption over n over lol — pokimane (@pokimanelol) March 9, 2021

happy simp day 🥰💘 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) February 14, 2020

Additionally, Pokimane has also been involved in altercations with fellow content creators like Calvin “Leafy” Lee Vail, Daniel “Keemstar” Keem, and YouTuber ITsAGundam. For more information about the controversies, the following article can be read.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod