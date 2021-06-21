Pokimane shares sympathy for 'ASMR-tists' who have suffered due to the Amouranth and Indiefoxx ban

As the Twitch community comes to terms with Amouranth and Indiefoxx's ban for exploiting the ASMR category, an increasing number of Twitch personalities like Pokimane have weighed in on the situation.

Addressing the lesser-discussed side of the issue, Pokimane shared her concerns about the real "ASMRtists" suffering in the wake of the category being exploited for views.

Also read: "I don't go out looking for young girls": Scott Disick responds to criticism of his relationship with Amelia Hamlin

Pokimane defends hard-working ASMRtists who saw their category get taken over by sexual content

The minute-long stream highlight comes from Pokimane's latest, where she elaborated on the ongoing controversy in the community. Pokimane said:

"I feel like I haven't heard a lot of people say this, but I do personally want to add that I feel really really bad for legit ASMRtists that spend their whole life trying to make interesting, cool ASMR content. And as someone who has done ASMR for a bit, I actually stopped making ASMR videos primarily because I noticed how much effort and dedication it takes to continuously upgrade your equipment, to continuously come up with creative, cool sounds that are intriguing to people, it's a lot of f*****g work."

The true tragedy, according to her, isn't just that the ASMR category was infiltrated by people hopping on to trends or that they got so many views for relatively low effort. Instead, it was the fact they reached the top of the ASMR category with gimmicky actions.

“I feel really bad for legitimate ASMR artists. For people to come into your category and get to the top by doing the splits with their butt out and gurgling into a mic? It sucks, it’s unfortunate.”

Amouranth and Indiefoxx's bans in the ASMR category have shown that Twitch is finally taking a stance on acceptable content. However, many blame the platform for allowing this confusion to fester by not cracking down on hut tub streams.

Also read: Corinna Kopf reveals she made a whopping $165,000 with a single NSFW picture on OnlyFans

Edited by Srijan Sen