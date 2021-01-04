Pokimane shuts down haters who troll her for her "without makeup" look

Popular Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys recently responded to online haters, who continue to troll her for her viral "without makeup" look.

"Pokimane without makeup" began to trend online once again, after the Twitch star shut down a misogynistic post. The post suggested that women are deceptive for using makeup to trick guys.

be quiet — pokimane (@pokimanelol) January 4, 2021

In response to her comment, another anonymous Twitter user decided to ridicule her by bringing up her viral "no-makeup look" from two years ago.

She has mostly ignored the persistent criticism attached to her appearance but she couldn't resist fighting back this time. Pokimane decided to take a stand against all who shame people for their "no-makeup looks."

yes I would, and I’m going to continue being against shaming others for how they look w/o makeup, and no amount of spamming a “bad photo” of me will ever change that. — pokimane (@pokimanelol) January 4, 2021

Besides, she stressed that no amount of spamming a single bad photo of hers would prevent her from taking a stand against unwarranted hate and trolls.

She also addressed the incident on her personal Twitter account. She called out people who hide behind "anime avatars" and stressed the need to refrain from giving them the attention they sorely need.

it’s always the ones hiding behind anime avatars or an icon that isn’t themselves huh 😅 https://t.co/6Zt7CnxN2M — imane (@imane) January 4, 2021

i needa stop replying to dumbasses on twitter bc it syphons the incels towards my account, but i don’t always have the willpower to hold back hahaha



gn friends 😊 — imane (@imane) January 4, 2021

In light of her recent clap back, Twitter was abuzz with reactions. Fans came out in support of the Twitch star and called out regressive notions of beauty online.

Pokimane without makeup creates a buzz online

Back in October, Pokimane decided to host a stream without wearing any makeup, which came as a major surprise to her army of fans.

The video gradually evolved into a live makeup tutorial. A certain section praised the Twitch star for having no qualms about debuting her no-makeup look. However, to no one's surprise, a large section began to troll her appearance.

Two years later, "Pokimane without makeup" continues to be a trend online. It has become a deplorable means of throwing unwarranted shade at one of the most popular female streamers today.

In light of her recent Twitter exchange, the online community came out in support of the Moroccan-born streamer. Here are some reactions on Twitter:

Just reply with this video to them pic.twitter.com/eymlu867IW — Poki Bruh (@PokiBruh) January 4, 2021

queen — LEAH (@leahdb98) January 4, 2021

Bro she still pretty as hell without makeup lmao — Carl (@OGRealCarl) January 4, 2021

you tell em girl <33 nobody should ever put other girls down for wearing makeup. if it makes them feel confident & happy then its nobodys place tell them what they can & cant do — morgan :) (@morgan_vesci) January 4, 2021

idk what tf is wrong with ppl, i would die happy if i could look as good as you without makeup on 😫 — 🔥sachie (@sachieTV) January 4, 2021

GET EM POKI 🔥🔥🔥🔥 i appreciate u standing up for this — kaisa ♡ (@kaisastreams) January 4, 2021

You look beautiful with or without makeup. It’s insane the amount of people (usually men) that feel so threatened when we decide not to wear makeup.



Get a better hobby than tearing others down on Twitter, children. 🙄 — ghostgirl.🍂 (@mandydarIing) January 4, 2021

It’s always the most insecure people that try to call others out on how they look — anreisto_Boss (@anreisto) January 4, 2021

No makeup apperception posts only 😍 pic.twitter.com/YZI8wIAO4Q — Azzary Martinez (@AZAR17) January 4, 2021

sometimes it just feels good to lay into a piece of shit, i feel that — Peter Park (@peterparkTV) January 4, 2021

and other twitch girl streamers — marya🌱 (@TINYSYKKUNO) January 4, 2021

ppl making fun of pokimane’s appearance in 2021 as if she isn’t attractive as fuck regardless of makeup 😭 yall either stupid or blind as hell — yoohyeon compromised (@chuuvesouls) January 4, 2021

As Pokimane continues to garner support for shutting down online trolls, this recent incident is a poor reflection of where society is headed in the digital age. It perennially teeters on toxicity.

While calling out someone for their actions is completely justified, the practice of mocking someone's appearance is an abhorrent exercise that needs to be addressed.