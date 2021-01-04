Pokimane shuts down haters who troll her for her "without makeup" look

Popular Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" Anys recently responded to online haters, who continue to troll her for her viral "without makeup" look.
"Pokimane without makeup" began to trend online once again, after the Twitch star shut down a misogynistic post. The post suggested that women are deceptive for using makeup to trick guys.
In response to her comment, another anonymous Twitter user decided to ridicule her by bringing up her viral "no-makeup look" from two years ago.
She has mostly ignored the persistent criticism attached to her appearance but she couldn't resist fighting back this time. Pokimane decided to take a stand against all who shame people for their "no-makeup looks."
Besides, she stressed that no amount of spamming a single bad photo of hers would prevent her from taking a stand against unwarranted hate and trolls.
She also addressed the incident on her personal Twitter account. She called out people who hide behind "anime avatars" and stressed the need to refrain from giving them the attention they sorely need.
In light of her recent clap back, Twitter was abuzz with reactions. Fans came out in support of the Twitch star and called out regressive notions of beauty online.
Pokimane without makeup creates a buzz online
Back in October, Pokimane decided to host a stream without wearing any makeup, which came as a major surprise to her army of fans.
The video gradually evolved into a live makeup tutorial. A certain section praised the Twitch star for having no qualms about debuting her no-makeup look. However, to no one's surprise, a large section began to troll her appearance.
Two years later, "Pokimane without makeup" continues to be a trend online. It has become a deplorable means of throwing unwarranted shade at one of the most popular female streamers today.
In light of her recent Twitter exchange, the online community came out in support of the Moroccan-born streamer. Here are some reactions on Twitter:
As Pokimane continues to garner support for shutting down online trolls, this recent incident is a poor reflection of where society is headed in the digital age. It perennially teeters on toxicity.
While calling out someone for their actions is completely justified, the practice of mocking someone's appearance is an abhorrent exercise that needs to be addressed.
Published 04 Jan 2021, 18:13 IST