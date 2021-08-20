Pokimane uses black slang language on Twitch, chaos ensues

Imane "Pokimane" Anys is to date one of the most popular content creators and streamers on Twitch. Although her rise to fame has been filled with controversy, callouts and other issues, as of now, she is the seventh most followed individual on the platform with over 8.2 million followers.

However, being famous comes with a set of rules and guidelines that need to be followed to avoid backlash. This is something that Pokimane seems to have forgotten about on her most recent stream, and the outcome has not been pleasant, to say the least.

Pokimane's attempt at using AAVE backfires, tenders apology later on

What quite possibly started off as a Twitch title to perhaps sound hip or cool ended in severe backlash. Viewers from the African American community felt insulted that their language was being culturally misappropriated by someone for fun.

i didn't expect for this ss to get attention, i tweeted this because the title felt mocking + others believed it was offensive. i did not have bad intentions or 'want to cancel her' when i saw it, i just thought it was weird and posted it off the cuff. end of discussion. — ً (@hotdemonwitch) August 19, 2021

Even during the livestream, several viewers brought up the issue and explained to Pokimane why AAVE (Afro American Vernacular English) was something real and not just made up. To which Pokimane replied,

"The difficulty is that a lot of things are taken from people of color. Whether it's dances, or AAVE, and then they are popularized on TikTok, and people then think that it came from TikTok. But in reality, that's not true, and it's not being properly credited in a sense."

"But it's also difficult because some people just don't know, and are not aware of it. They're not trying to be offensive, but regardless if we can and we are educated about it, then we should correct ourselves."

Now, according to most viewers, her statement was ironic because she herself had misappropriated AAVE for her Twitch video title, and then went on to talk about how the entire situation was created due to popular trends and lack of education on the topic.

While the title itself did not make fun of AAVE or the culture, according to many, it did seem to have a mocking undertone, even if it was not Pokimane's original intention.

it’s not a thread it’s just a tweet but idm if you tag her in it so she sees people took it wrong + there are other tweets going around too w the same thing — ً (@hotdemonwitch) August 19, 2021

Despite tendering an apology a few hours after her Twitch livestream ended, the issue is yet to resolve itself, and with fans divided in opinion, it's left to be seen how this ends.

While some fans claim that no harm was done, as nothing offensive or derogatory was said, others still stand firm, stating that cultural misappropriation is not acceptable in any form.

She made no mistake. Blacks people speak English not a different version of it. Let’s get real for a second the only time someone who is non black is attacking someone who is black is when they say something derogatory or offensive and saying “bussin bussin” is not offensive lol — Oshae (@kieonte12) August 20, 2021

