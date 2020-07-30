Pokimane, Valkyrae and Loserfruit: Twitch streamers before they were famous

The profession of Twitch streaming has grown leaps and bounds over the last few years with several personalities scaling new heights in terms of subscribers and popularity.

Moreover, when it comes to video games, male streamers aren't the only ones ruling the roost as several female streamers have begun to give their male counterparts a run for their money.

Some of the most famous female streamers today are the likes of Pokimane, Valkyrae and Loserfruit, to name a few. They stream a variety of games and have amassed millions of followers over the course of their respective careers

The question is, where were they before they became famous?

#1 Pokimane- The most followed female streamer on Twitch

Imane 'Pokimane' Anys is a Canadian-Moroccan internet sensation who rose to prominence with her Fortnite and League of Legends streams. She was born in Morocco but moved to Canada at a young age, where she spent her growing up years.

Her name 'Pokimane' is a hybrid of her actual name Imane and her love for Pokemon. She attended McMaster University until she dropped out to pursue a full-time career in streaming.

Pokimane's yearbook picture (Image Credits: Reddit.com)

She moved to Los Angeles in 2015, to make a transition towards being a social media influencer on Twitch. In addition to her current YouTube channel which has more than 5 million subscribers, she also has another YouTube channel which she created in 2013, catering specifically to ASMR videos.

Her success in streaming eventually led to her registering on Twitch in 2014, where she went on to win the best streamer award in 2017. Today, she is the most followed female star on Twitch and commands a huge army of fans online.

insane.. thank you 💜



6th most followed channel on Twitch :) pic.twitter.com/PKW2YopJmm — pokimane (@pokimanelol) June 16, 2020

Though she doesn't stream Fortnite as often as she used to these days, she can be found trying her hand at games such as Valorant and Detroit: Becoming Human on her Twitch channel.

You can take a look at the video below which trace Pokimane's journey:

#2 Valkyrae- Twitch to YouTube

Rachell 'Valkyrae' Hofstetter, was born in Washington, USA and before she became famous, she previously worked for GameStop during her college days. She began to stream actively and played popular games such as Bloodborne and The Walking Dead.

She eventually made the transition to streaming Fortnite actively and also posts fun tutorials and QnA sessions with her fans

Valkyrae, when she worked for Gamestop (Image Credits: Twitter/Valkyrae)

She initially started her YouTube channel in 2014 but didn't start actively streaming until 2018. Soon, she began to collaborate with popular streamers such as Cizzorz, Myth and also Pokimane.

She recently became the first female streamer to join esports organization 100 Thieves and also signed exclusively for YouTube in 2020, moving over from Twitch.

Valkyrae, during her early Twitch days (Image Credits: BusinessInsider.com)

You can read more about her story here

You can take a look at the video below which gives an insight into the life of Valkyrae:

#3 Loserfruit- A Fortnite Icon

Kathleen 'Loserfruit' Belsteen is a popular Australian YouTuber who is known for her Fortnite streams with millions of subscribers on both YouTube and Twitch.

She was born in Melbourne, Australia and graduated from RMIT University with a bachelor's degree in Journalism. She eventually took to active streaming in 2013.

She also gained popularity by streaming games such as Call of Duty, League of Legends and also trying her hand at a variety of new games on Twitch.

However it is her Fortnite streams that made her a popular name in the streaming industry, so much so that Epic Games, as part of the Icon series, announced an exclusive Fortnite skin to her name!

Check it out below:

Have you seen @loserfruit react to her Icon Series Set?! pic.twitter.com/qNZQ2HYh0Y — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 23, 2020

Today, she continues to stream actively and is a member of a gaming group known as The Click Crew, featuring internet personalities such as Crayator, Muselk, LazarBeam and Marcus.

Loserfruit with The Click Crew (Image Credits: Pinterest)

You can take a look at the video below, where Loserfruit speaks about her journey: