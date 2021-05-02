Pokimane weighs in on Twitch not taking action against "hot tub streams"

Popular Twitch streamer Pokimane recently weighed in on the hot tub meta that has been dominating the platform over the last few weeks.

With female streamers working around Twitch's ambiguous terms on sexually suggestive content, hot tub streams have surprisingly evaded the ban hammer and been allowed to go up on the platform

Addressing all sides of the situation, Pokimane gave her thoughts on Twitch's role in all of this and the content creators behind the meta.

Pokimane shares her opinion on Twitch's hot tub meta

Pokimane set the record by saying that the people carrying out the hot tub meta shouldn't be scrutinized.

Pokimane stated that Twitch should be held responsible and gave the following statement:

"I hope that people don't hold resentment towards the individuals who are doing this, instead save your resentment for the weirdos who generalize all female streamers into one category and assume that they all need to do hot tub streams or all need to undress for money or for their male gaze or whatever. Reserve your resentment for them and for Twitch, who has extremely unclear and ambiguous terms of services with such large grey areas."

Calling for a clearer stance from Twitch regarding hot tub streams, Pokimane reaffirmed that more human moderation of content is needed on the platform.

“I don’t think Twitch is saying that this content isn’t sexual. I think they’re saying it is such a grey area of being sexual that they can’t outright ban it. It is within that area of bannable but also appropriate for all ages.”

Twitch has historically been criticized for its inability to take a firm stance on such matters. Female streamers have been banned in the past for many reasons, accidental or bizarre, and Twitch has been extremely trigger-happy with suspending creators over sexually suggestive content.

Whether hot tub streams will continue to be a thing in the near future remains to be seen, but as of now, they're here to stay.

