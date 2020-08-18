PokimaneFan333 labelled biggest Poki simp on the internet

Pokimane is easily one of the most controversial streamers around, and we have spoken about her controversies quite a few times. However, new ones seem to keep popping up! Be it the criticism levied against her due to the kind of content she makes or the fact that her fans are often called 'simps'.

There have been other serious incidents as well. We have seen notable content creators like Keemstar accuse Pokimane of lying about having a boyfriend. She has also received heavy criticism for trying to encourage her fans to leave negative feedback on another YouTuber's content. The influencer was ItsAGundam, who had posted a video mocking her simp fans.

And now, another YouTuber, Pancho, has claimed to have finally found the internet star's biggest simp fan.

PokimaneFan333: Pokimane's biggest 'simp'?

Considering the sheer amount of criticism that some of her fans have been at the receiving end of, the YouTuber was concerned whether people would use the fan's profile and attack him online. This worry was more because the fan appears to be a young kid who does not know any better.

Regardless, you can see his Twitter profile, where we see a cover picture full of photographs of Pokimane. Further, the fan appears to be having a hard time recently, and has posted multiple times complaining about people who 'bully' him for being a good fan of the Fortnite star.

Moreover, despite what Pancho believes, the fan does not think he is a simp, and has been trying to get his message across for quite a long time.

Further, as his Twitter profile proudly proclaims, not all of Pokimane's tier 3 subscribers are simps. Some just love supporting streamers like her.

People say tier 3 subs are simps, nope just big fans that love supporting streamers like poki! ❤️ — PokimaneFan333 (@PokimaneFan33) July 31, 2020

Mainstream Twitter does not seem to agree with him, as you can see below. There are quite a few other posts that are in response to the fan being ridiculed and insulted by the majority internet.

Why do people have to be so mean to me I’m just supporting poki and they are bullying me for some reason https://t.co/Qq83jx6o0J — PokimaneFan333 (@PokimaneFan33) August 6, 2020

You can also check his reaction clips to various Pokimane videos. PokimaneFan333 may not consider himself to be a simp and is merely trying to show appreciation for his favourite streamer, as seen below, but the Twitter community thinks otherwise.

Little snippet of me about to buy a poki tier 3 subscription! I just want to show my appreciation to poki uwu! 🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/xS7obV3ZBf — PokimaneFan333 (@PokimaneFan33) July 31, 2020

Of course, Pancho does not agree, as well. You can see his entire video below.