Popucom patch notes 1.0.4: Crashing issue fixed, abnormal camera locking fix, and more

Popucom just received another update on all platforms including PS5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC. This co-op adventure title allows up to four players to join a co-op gaming session. The update introduces many performance adjustments as well as fixes other minor bugs. Moreover, one occassional bug gamers experienced has also now been fixed, i.e., the game kept crashing at launch.

With all these bugs and glitches out of the way, the game is expected to be much more fun. Here are the detailed patch notes provided by the developers.

All adjustments in Popucom V1.0.4

To improve your game experience, we've just released a new update for POPUCOM. Please check the patch notes below.

*Older versions no longer support online play. Be sure to update your game!

The latest patch for Popucom fixes multiple bugs from the game (Image via Gryph Frontier)

Stages & Enemies

Fixed an issue where the Prismatetra failed to reset after being thrown far under certain conditions in the [Solar Power Plant] stage.

Fixed an issue where Bunnybot failed to return after being hit and launched by a moving platform in certain sections of the [Machinery Plant] stage.

Fixed an issue where Bunnybot could get stuck against a wall in edge-case scenarios in certain sections of the [Machinery Plant] stage.

Fixed a respawn point mismatch between players that halted gameplay under certain conditions in the [Aqua Paradise] stage.

Fixed an issue where Legmu-α left the platform while attacking under certain conditions in the [Base of Evil Science] stage.

Fixed a respawn point error that halted gameplay for players under certain conditions in the [Just the Right Amount of People] stage in Party Mode.

Art & Visuals

Fixed abnormal camera locking under certain conditions in the [Hot Springs Canyon] stage.

Fixed an occasional issue where all players' outfits defaulted to Player 1's after starting a stage under certain conditions in Party Mode.

System

Fixed an issue where players could repeatedly enter a stage in [Battle for Meowtopia] under certain conditions.

Fixed an unlock issue for the [Minor Milestone] achievement under certain conditions.

Fixed a progression blocker in the tutorial stage where Pancake's hatch failed to open during online co-op under certain conditions.

Others

Fixed occasional crashes due to certain causes.

