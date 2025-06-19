  • home icon
Popucom patch notes 1.0.4: Crashing issue fixed, abnormal camera locking fix, and more

By Sarthak Khanna
Published Jun 19, 2025 14:01 GMT
The latest update for Popucom has now rolled out (Image via Gryph Frontier)
The latest update for Popucom has now rolled out (Image via Gryph Frontier)

Popucom just received another update on all platforms including PS5, Xbox Series consoles, and PC. This co-op adventure title allows up to four players to join a co-op gaming session. The update introduces many performance adjustments as well as fixes other minor bugs. Moreover, one occassional bug gamers experienced has also now been fixed, i.e., the game kept crashing at launch.

With all these bugs and glitches out of the way, the game is expected to be much more fun. Here are the detailed patch notes provided by the developers.

All adjustments in Popucom V1.0.4

To improve your game experience, we've just released a new update for POPUCOM. Please check the patch notes below.

*Older versions no longer support online play. Be sure to update your game!

The latest patch for Popucom fixes multiple bugs from the game (Image via Gryph Frontier)
The latest patch for Popucom fixes multiple bugs from the game (Image via Gryph Frontier)

Stages & Enemies

  • Fixed an issue where the Prismatetra failed to reset after being thrown far under certain conditions in the [Solar Power Plant] stage.
  • Fixed an issue where Bunnybot failed to return after being hit and launched by a moving platform in certain sections of the [Machinery Plant] stage.
  • Fixed an issue where Bunnybot could get stuck against a wall in edge-case scenarios in certain sections of the [Machinery Plant] stage.
  • Fixed a respawn point mismatch between players that halted gameplay under certain conditions in the [Aqua Paradise] stage.
  • Fixed an issue where Legmu-α left the platform while attacking under certain conditions in the [Base of Evil Science] stage.
  • Fixed a respawn point error that halted gameplay for players under certain conditions in the [Just the Right Amount of People] stage in Party Mode.

Art & Visuals

  • Fixed abnormal camera locking under certain conditions in the [Hot Springs Canyon] stage.
  • Fixed an occasional issue where all players' outfits defaulted to Player 1's after starting a stage under certain conditions in Party Mode.

System

  • Fixed an issue where players could repeatedly enter a stage in [Battle for Meowtopia] under certain conditions.
  • Fixed an unlock issue for the [Minor Milestone] achievement under certain conditions.
  • Fixed a progression blocker in the tutorial stage where Pancake's hatch failed to open during online co-op under certain conditions.

Others

  • Fixed occasional crashes due to certain causes.

About the author
Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

Edited by Angad Sharma
