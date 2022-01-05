Popular Call of Duty cheat creator is being sued by Activision

As per several reports, Activision has filed suit against a well-known Call of Duty (COD) hack seller. This is a significant step by the game developer that could have far-reaching consequences for the title.

Hacking has been a persistent and major issue with all the COD games. Many players have repeatedly expressed their frustrations with the problem that hackers create. The hacking issue has been consistent with several iterations and increased in the days post-release of the popular Call of Duty Warzone.

Activision has been beefing up its anti-cheat mechanisms, but the hackers have always been a step ahead. With no end to the issue, the developers of COD are taking the matter to the courts.

Activision is suing EngineOwning for publicly selling Call of Duty exploits

On January 4, Activision filed a case in the US District Court for the Central District of California against the German website EngineOwning. The website provides access to cheats in several Call of Duty games for a price.

Activision has claimed that the cheats have caused severe losses of finances and goodwill. The company made the following claim in a statement:

“Activision has suffered massive and irreparable damage to its goodwill and reputation, and lost substantial revenue.”

The main accusations in the lawsuit

Publishers of Call of Duty have accused EngineOwning of manufacturing and then selling the cheats. The lawsuit states that the accusations against EngineOwning are:

"Engaged in the development, sale, distribution, marketing, and exploitation of a portfolio of malicious cheats and hacks for popular online multiplayer games, most prominently the [Call of Duty] games."

This is factually correct given that EngineOwning on their website publicly advertises their product. The COD exploits is available for €4.99 for three days or €139.99 for 90 days. They claim that the cheats allow Call of Duty players to use auto-aiming, auto-firing, and enemy location knowledge, among others.

Activision should have taken these steps long ago

COD has long been plagued with hacks and cheats. This has significantly hampered player enjoyment. A swift anti-hack is a must, but game publishers should also take steps like this lawsuit. The legal procedure can hit the source of a problem and quickly motivate more developers of other titles to follow the same route.

