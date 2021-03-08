Popular COD Mobile YouTuber Bobby Plays discusses Ranked matchmaking issues

CoD Mobile's Season 2 is rumored to drop in just a couple of days, and the hype is at an all-time time high. Following a string of leaks regarding the new season, the latest leak to hit CoD Mobile was its patch notes. It was an extremely detailed list of changes which talks about weapon balancing, new maps, vehicles, skins and more. Although CoD Mobile players have a lot to celebrate, YouTuber Bobby Plays had a bone to pick with the change (or lack thereof) regarding ranked matchmaking.

Bobby Plays talks about why CoD Mobile ranked needs a rework

Bobby Plays reacted to leaked patch notes for CoD Mobile that were released in the early hours of 8 March 2021. Enclosed with the leaks are multiple details regarding balance changes, maps, vehicles, skins and quality of life updates. However, expecting to see a well thought out overhaul of Ranked Multiplayer in CoD Mobile, Bobby was disappointed to see the minuscule change to the existing structure.

The leaked patch notes had the following to say about Ranked Matchmaking:

Optimized the algorithm of evaluating players’ strengths and abilities in every rank, especially legendary players. Legendary players around 6500 scores won’t match up with high score legendary players frequently.

Bobby was agitated by this move as it further de-incentivizes players from grinding for a high ranking in CoD Mobile. CoD Mobile pros rank up ten times over the 6500 score required to reach the highest rank in the game, and the new change promotes people to maintain a lower score to receive easier matches thereby reducing the game's skill ceiling.

This takes and existing issue and makes it worse. Not only are players not being rewarded for anything after 6500 points, but they're also guaranteed more difficult games the more they play.



This is the reason ranked is dying (if we're being honest it's already dead). pic.twitter.com/s9yb1wNiNU — NYSL Bobby (@RealBobbyPlays) March 8, 2021

The leaked change is underwhelming and takes a step back in Bobby Plays' opinion, and he hopes that the official patch notes tell a different story from the leaked ones.

