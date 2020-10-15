Popular COD: Warzone YouTuber gives a tour of his £4 million apartment, and it's jaw-dropping

Vikkstar123, whose real name is Vikram Singh Barn, is an English YouTuber/gamer who plays games such as COD Warzone, Minecraft, Apex Legends, and more recently, Among Us. The YouTuber is currently hosting a nine-week long ‘COD Warzone Showdown’ tournament which has seen participation from some top gamers.

On Twitch, Vikkstar last streamed back in 2017, and has till date streamed only four times on the platform. Regardless, he has around 608k followers. However, most of his success is down to the regular videos that he posts on YouTube, where he has garnered almost 6.7 million subscribers till date. Recently, the YouTuber posted a ‘house tour’ video of his new £400,000 apartment.

Popular COD: Warzone YouTuber gives a tour of his £4 million apartment, and its jaw-dropping

Well, one of the first things that catches the eye is the sheer luxury that the YouTuber has surrounded himself with. The video gives fans a detailed look at the kind of life Vikkstar lives. The tour begins with a ‘Corona-station’, where the YouTuber has kept sanitizers, masks and disinfectants for visitors to use.

Further, fans also get a look at his elaborate shoe collection, ranging from his everyday shoes to a Minecraft-themed Nike limited edition sneaker which he says he never wears. Moving on, fans get a look at his luxurious living room and kitchen. The YouTuber also talked about his ‘go-to drink’, which is Robinsons Fruit Squash.

He also talked about his massive fridge, which is a massive improvement on the one he had in his older apartment.

The YouTuber also showed off all the awards and accolades that he has received over the years, including the five gold plaques that YouTube sent him when he crossed various landmarks.

Further, the YouTuber showed off his setup, along with a piano that he keeps in his office. Finally, after a brief tour of his two luxurious bathrooms, we see Vikkstar talk about his own bedroom. According to the YouTuber, he prefers to have a simple bedroom, although a lot of his viewers will not agree.

Regardless, the video gives a detailed look at the kind of luxurious lifestyle that the YouTuber lives. You can watch the entire house tour in the video below.