Popular GTA RP server "NoPixel" owner talks about the absurd cost to keep servers online

The owner of the GTA RP server called "NoPixel" has stated that it is costing an arm and a leg to keep it afloat owing to its vast popularity. Maintaining a server is an expensive business.

For the uninitiated, Grand Theft Auto V "NoPixel" server is the most popular GTA RP server in existence. The community consists entirely of streamers and is home to millions of monthly viewers. The GTA RP NoPixel server was started by streamer Koil.

For the bitching and complaining I do, I hope @ItsKoil understands how incredibly thankful I am for NoPixel and this place. It's given me so much, new friends, a fantastic community... a place to socialize during COVID.



On to 3.0. — AaronOnAir (@superbig) February 3, 2021

To apply to the server, players must visit their website and create an account to get started. Once joined, players can then actively take part in the NoPixel GTA RP community and interact with like-minded GTA enthusiasts and content creators.

Arachnea, Koil's partner, recently revealed how expensive maintaining a server really was. The price tag for keeping the GTA RP server online and functional for players on a monthly basis is astronomical.

How much does it cost to keep the popular GTA RP server NoPixel online?

Following NoPixel’s 3.0 update in early 2021, the server's popularity soared.

3.0 Teaser trailer boys, gameplay one soon. https://t.co/s0pTXghZk1 — Koil (@ItsKoil) January 8, 2021

Big names such xQc, Summit, and even Shroud began focusing their content around the NoPixel GTA RP server. Even Dr Disrepect hopped on to watch the live streams.

Watching @xQc's GTA RP stream, trying to understand whats going on.



It's kind of addicting to watch.



The talent of the voice acting and different characters and how it all thrives in real time..... solid.



There's gotta be some GTA RP show that keeps people up to date with it. — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) March 20, 2021

Following the update, rumors began spreading about how donations were being misallocated, and the actual cost of running the server was lied about.

I often read (misinformed) sentiments that koil is just a selfish money grabbing guy etc. Running Nopixel costs us 10.000 dollars per month atm. That is just server costs, we obviously send the devs some love too. Anybody donating via https://t.co/LDNOHvELO8, thank you so much! — Arachnea (@The_Arachnea) March 26, 2021

A user tried to call out Koil and Arachnea but was promptly shut down after she posted a screenshot of the invoice from AWS. The invoice showed the amount to be nearly $10,000 per month and not $250 as quoted.

Thank you, I knew at least one of you goblins would come and claim I was lying so here is the receipt. Hopefully you will come to understand that making claims about a person without any knowledge at all is just plain stupid. pic.twitter.com/m2Z0G36goY — Arachnea (@The_Arachnea) March 26, 2021

NoPixel community members and fans then joined in and supported Koil and Arachnea.

People that talk crap don't have the slightest idea. They just keyboard warrior their way through life without the slightest idea what it takes on a technical level, let alone from a business standpoint to maintain something as elaborate as nopixel is. Mad respect to the them. — northbayjoe (@northbayjoe) March 26, 2021

I kinda thought the same thing but then realized depending on location and if it’s transactional (ie volume) based then that’s probably pretty accurate. Even cloud based solutions with volume, can get pretty crazy quick. — Joshua Koch (@Jkoch07) March 26, 2021

This reminds me of someone who I knew got salty about "NoPixel being a cash grab" over the apps being denied and called me a "NoPixel Apologist" when I said, "well your apps must been not that great" 😂



Anyway, respect to Koil and the devs for this wonderful server. 💜 — Reaper/Allen (@The_Reaper_719) March 26, 2021

How does NoPixel make money?

NoPixel relies on its community to maintain the server. With monthly subscriptions and direct donations, it's the fans that keep this amazing GTA RP server alive.

NoPixel 3.0 coming February 5th.

Watch the full gameplay trailer:https://t.co/rZmWPc5QbO pic.twitter.com/0ASDwK95jE — GTAWiseGuy (@GTAWiseGuy) January 28, 2021

While the upkeep may sound like a lot, fans and content creators looking for a steady server are always willing to pay for the premium experience. Despite the server being a bit exclusive and having strict membership policies, the feedback from its community has been overwhelmingly positive.

Gamers looking for a good GTA RP experience will definitely pick NoPixel over any other server that are out there at the moment. With regular maintenance, updates, and donations, NoPixel will ensure a user-friendly space for GTA users for years to come.