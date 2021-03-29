Popular GTA RP server "NoPixel" owner talks about the absurd cost to keep servers online

The owner of the GTA RP server called "NoPixel" has stated that it is costing an arm and a leg to keep it afloat owing to its vast popularity. Maintaining a server is an expensive business.
For the uninitiated, Grand Theft Auto V "NoPixel" server is the most popular GTA RP server in existence. The community consists entirely of streamers and is home to millions of monthly viewers. The GTA RP NoPixel server was started by streamer Koil.
To apply to the server, players must visit their website and create an account to get started. Once joined, players can then actively take part in the NoPixel GTA RP community and interact with like-minded GTA enthusiasts and content creators.
Arachnea, Koil's partner, recently revealed how expensive maintaining a server really was. The price tag for keeping the GTA RP server online and functional for players on a monthly basis is astronomical.
How much does it cost to keep the popular GTA RP server NoPixel online?
Following NoPixel’s 3.0 update in early 2021, the server's popularity soared.
Big names such xQc, Summit, and even Shroud began focusing their content around the NoPixel GTA RP server. Even Dr Disrepect hopped on to watch the live streams.
Following the update, rumors began spreading about how donations were being misallocated, and the actual cost of running the server was lied about.
A user tried to call out Koil and Arachnea but was promptly shut down after she posted a screenshot of the invoice from AWS. The invoice showed the amount to be nearly $10,000 per month and not $250 as quoted.
NoPixel community members and fans then joined in and supported Koil and Arachnea.
How does NoPixel make money?
NoPixel relies on its community to maintain the server. With monthly subscriptions and direct donations, it's the fans that keep this amazing GTA RP server alive.
While the upkeep may sound like a lot, fans and content creators looking for a steady server are always willing to pay for the premium experience. Despite the server being a bit exclusive and having strict membership policies, the feedback from its community has been overwhelmingly positive.
Gamers looking for a good GTA RP experience will definitely pick NoPixel over any other server that are out there at the moment. With regular maintenance, updates, and donations, NoPixel will ensure a user-friendly space for GTA users for years to come.