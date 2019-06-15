×
Popular Netflix show Stranger Things to release its own game pretty soon

Kuldeep Thapa
ANALYST
Feature
4   //    15 Jun 2019, 00:43 IST

Stranger Things
Stranger Things

The Stranger Things franchise is looking to make a mark on the gaming world as they prepare to launch their first game.

The game is very much inspired by the series itself. It is an RPG style puzzle solving game. It has been developed by Finnish developer Next Games. They are also the developer for popular mobile game of The Walking Dead series.

The game is titled as "Stranger Things 3: The Game" and will be released for Xbox, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. It is set to be released on July 4 of this year.

Apparently, it will also be released for Mobile devices sometime in 2020.

The new season of the Stranger things will arrive on July 4 which is also the release date of the game. The show is highly popular amongst the fan and will see it season 3 commence very soon. Stranger things are also working on their dedicated comic line after their successful online run.

“Our core focus will be to deliver on Stranger Things’ rich and intense themes like friendship and supernatural adventure, and translate these into snack-sized entertainment on your mobile device,” said Teemu Huuhtanen,  CEO of Next Games.

E3 saw many new games released this week. This includes new Pokemon Sword and Shield, Zelda, Luigi Mansion 3 and many other popular titles. Along with popular titles many indie games were on display justifying their value. Companies like Bethesda and Ubisoft were underwhelming whereas Nintendo and Square Enix were phenomenal.


