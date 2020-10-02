Popular YouTuber is giving away free Teslas to voters, and more than 100,000 people are participating

David Dobrik is a 24-year old Slovakian YouTuber with around 18.4 million subscribers on the platform. He initially found success on the video sharing platform Vine, before making his way to YouTube in 2015. David is known for being the leader of popular YouTube ensemble ‘The Vlog Squad.

Apart from YouTube, David has also worked as a voice actor for the role of ‘Axel’ in Angry Birds 2. He hosted the ‘Stars of SpongeBob Fan favorites special, and was one of the judges in the Nickelodeon TV show ‘America’s Most Musical Family’. Currently, he hosts the Discovery Channel’s reality TV show ‘Dodgeball Thunderdome’.

Apart from that, the YouTuber is well known for giving away ‘luxury vehicles’ to his fans. Till date, David has given away around 20 cars to various friends, family, and random fans! Now, he has gone a step further and organized a giveaway of not one, but five Teslas!

Popular YouTuber is giving away free Tesla's to voters, and more than 100,000 people are participating

This time, David Dobrik has partnered with HeadCount - a group devoted to encouraging voter turnout. A few days ago, David posted the following on Instagram. As you can see, users have to follow some simple steps, and ensure that they are registered to vote to be part of the giveaway.

Apart from the voter-registration, users need to be US residents over the age of 18 to be able to register. The winners will be announced on Monday, 4th October. Regardless, HeadCount has since confirmed that more than 100,000 American voters registered in the first 24 hours of the competition.

The YouTuber was born in Slovakiam and is not eligible to vote in the U.S. federal elections. However, he has partnered with HeadCount to encourage other Americans to register and vote. He has not been posting videos at his usual pace since the Coronavirus pandemic hit.

Earlier, he has partnered up with SeatGeek multiple times to give away cars to lucky fans. This includes the 2019 ‘Christmas eve’ giveaway when he gave away another Tesla to one of his lucky fans. As already mentioned, this time there are not one but five cars at stake!