Portable Power Saw in Genshin Impact: Best characters to use on and refinement stats

Portable Power Saw was released in the Genshin Impact 4.1 update. It's part of Fontaine-themed weapons and was recently featured in the Phase I weapon banner. The Claymore has HP% as secondary stats, a passive ability that provides Elemental Mastery, and it restores a decent amount of energy.

After the release of The Bell, it is the only other HP% scaled Claymore in Genshin Impact. Portable Power Saw can be considered a very niche item in its segment. In this article, we will cover all the characters in the roster who can take advantage of this 4-star gacha weapon.

Genshin Impact 4.1: Portable Power Saw stats and best characters

Portable Power Saw (Image via HoYoverse)

Portable Power Saw is a new 4-star limited weapon in the Phase I weapon banner of Genshin's Impact 4.1 update. At max enhancement, it provides 454 base ATK and 55.1 HP% as secondary stats. Hence, this is the first weapon with the highest HP% stats in the Claymore segment. The second highest HP% stats belong to The Bell, a gacha weapon that most players are already familiar with.

Portable Power Saw's passive, Sea Shanty, provides a Stoic's Symbol when the wielder heals an ally or is healed, which can be stacked up to three times, each lasting 30 seconds. Using Elemental Skill or Burst will consume all Stoic's Symbol stacks and grant the roused effect. Depending on refinement levels, each stack will provide 40/50/60/70/80 Elemental Mastery and restore 2/2.5/3/3.5/4 energy.

Best characters for Portable Power Saw in Genshin Impact 4.1

1) Dehya

"Flame-Mane" Dehya (Image via HoYoverse)

Dehya is a 5-star unit originating from Sumeru Desert and is a great candidate for Portable Power Saw. It is not her best-in-slot, but one of the better alternatives. Her Elemental Skill and Burst are scaled on her ATK and max HP.

With the help of this HP%-based Claymore, Dehya can increase her max HP, which will benefit in both dealing damage and mitigating it.

2) Dori

Dori Sangemah Bay (Image via HoYoverse)

Sumeru's best merchant, Dori Sangemah Bay, is a 4-star unit in Genshin Impact. As a Claymore character, she is a healer, battery, and Electro-enabler all in one. The healing provided is based on Dori's max HP, making Portable Power Saw a tempting option for her.

The Elemental mastery and Energy restoration from the Claymore passive is a great bonus.

3) Sayu

Shuumatsuban's Ninja Sayu (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, Sayu is the final suitable candidate for Portable Power Saw in Genshin Impact. This 4-star Claymore unit needs ATK for healing, but they also need tons of Elemental Mastery, particularly at C6.

While the HP% substat will help in personal survivability, it is incompatible with her abilities. However, the additional Elemental Mastery from her passive will be a great bonus for the Inazuman ninja.