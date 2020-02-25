PorusPlay League: MG Zero Degree continues its impressive journey in the tournament

PorusPlay League Season 1 is underway

PorusPlay League Season One for PUBG Mobile is almost done with the qualifiers, and in a week, we will have the top 14 teams out of the remaining 84 that will be progressing to the next phase of the tournament. Team IM led the overall standings until Day 20 of the tournament with MG Zero Degree closely sitting behind them. The tournament has completed three more weeks since then and here are the major highlights-

Week Four (Feb 2- Feb 8)

Team IM, MG Zero Degree, 7 Seas, SynerGE and GodLike were placed in the top 5 by the end of Day 21 of the competition. All of these teams are amongst the best in India and it was clearly visible as they completely dominated the battlefield. Due to NPMC, the timing for PorusPlay League was shifted to 11:20 PM from its original timing. GodLike, which is one of the premier teams in the tournament had to reshuffle their roster as Alphaqueen left the squad. Fans were sad to see Alphaqueen leave but at the same time were excited to see the new roster for GodLike. A major change was made to the tournament format as the number of groups was reduced from six to five (18 teams each) as few teams got disqualified. Team IM with 479 points (7 Chicken Dinner) held onto their first place by the end of week four whereas MG Zero Degree was placed in the second position with 471 points(195 kills) in their bag. LiveCraft Esports and Gods Reign also rose to prominence as both teams gave tough competition to the top teams.

Week four points table

Week Five (Feb 9- Feb 15)

Team Force, who were around 20th position in the overall standings changed their name to 32stichz and continued their journey in the tournament. The beta version of the PorusPlay app was also released which was given to all the Elite Teams. The main feature of the app is that it randomly shuffles all teams which make the competition even better.

After a long battle for the top spot, MG Zero Degree reclaimed their first position with 208 kills and 501 total points (8 Chicken Dinner) in their bag while Team IM slipped to the second position with 490 points to their name. 8BIT and BSUD continued to perform well in the tournament whereas Orange Rock who was originally in the top 5 slipped to 20th position due to inactivity in the league. As only a few days are left for the qualifiers, fans are excited to see if Orange Rock can make a comeback and finish inside the top 14 of the table.

On February 14, popular caster and PUBG analyst Ocean Sharma took the center stage and hosted a 140 minutes session which immensely boosted the morale of PorusPlay streamers and community.

Week 5 points table

Week Six (Feb 16- Feb 22)

The competition got even more intense as only a week remained in the qualifying phase. Team IM, MG Zero Degree, 7 Seas, GodLike and SynerGe has almost locked a place in the next round as they are comfortably sitting in the top half of the table. LiveCraft Esports was sitting in the 20th position by the end of Day 35 while both Genocide and TOD were pushing hard to maintain their pace in the tournament. Even though BLIND was in the 20th position with 410 total points (159 kills) everybody chanted their name in Chat, trying to motivate the team. MG Zero Degree is on top of the points table and with only a week remaining in the tournament, fans are gearing up for the next phase.