PorusPlay League Online qualifiers are underway 

23 Jan 2020, 18:18 IST

One of the biggest community-driven PUBG Mobile tournaments in the country, PORUSPLAY LEAGUE SEASON ONE, is underway with its online qualifiers. The qualifiers comprise of 120 teams that include Super Elite teams, Elite teams, and the winners of the Underdog Championship. A four-month-long tournament, PorusPlay League will see teams from all tiers compete for a massive prize pool of ₹39,00,000.

PorusPlay is a community-based platform that aims towards developing the Esports landscape in India. There host tournaments and competitions on a regular basis and in their recent "Streamers Challenge," YouTuber RyManStar Arena won a cash prize of ₹10,000.

Currently, PorusPlay is conducting qualifiers for PORUSPLAY LEAGUE SEASON ONE, which will start from April. It will be a grand tournament that will run for a period of four months with one month entirely dedicated to LAN action.

The qualifiers started on January 12 and will run for 48 days. Currently, the MG Zero Degree is leading the overall standings with 213 total points in their bag. The team has secured 3 Chicken Dinners so far along with 95 kills to their name.

PorusPlay will soon announce more details regarding their upcoming Underdog Championship. The tournament will feature new teams who are hungry to reach the top. The teams that will perform well in the tournament will get a chance to compete against Tier 1 PUBG Mobile teams in upcoming months.