Released globally on February 21, 2025, Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is also available on older generation consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Despite the game having low system requirements, it is still performing poorly for some on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

There could be numerous reasons behind Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii not performing well on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Let's look at some potential fixes for this issue.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until we receive more official patches from SEGA.

Possible fixes for performance issues in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

1) Restart your console

Let your console rest for a few minutes for better performance (Image via SEGA)

Gaming for extended hours on your console can lead to overheating and dips in performance. The fix for this is simple: shut down your console for a few minutes, allow it to get back to its normal temperature, and then launch Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

2) Check overheating issues and poor ventilation

There could be a few other reasons for overheating. For starters, ensure your console is not kept inside a closed cabinet as this can lead to poor ventilation. Moreover, make sure to clean your console properly to remove any accumulated dust from it. Also, remove the side panel of your console and clean it to get better performance and stable FPS.

3) Make sure you have enough available storage

Your console running low on storage is another possible reason for the stuttering when playing Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Either delete unnecessary games and apps or get additional storage to potentially fix this issue.

4) Check for updates

Make sure your game and your console's firmware are up-to-date. Download and install the latest updates to potentially fix any performance issues.

If you are still experiencing poor performance, unfortunately, there is no other option left than to wait for an official patch to be released from SEGA.

