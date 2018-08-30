Post TI Roster Shuffle: PSG.LGD and Newbee

Where most of the team breaks after a TI run a lot of team does not and stays together. Teams like Evil Geniuses changed their roster kicking Aui_2000 out after they won the TI while Team Liquid decided to keep their roster and stick together.

PSG.LGD

The International 2018 Runner-ups PSG.LGD denied any kind of rumor about changing their roster. According to former LGD member and public figure Dimitri Vallette, PSG.LGD will keep the same roster.

PSG.LGD had an amazing run throughout the year. They did not only performed exceptionally well in the DPC tournament but also finished 2nd at TI after entering the tournament as a clear favorite. Maybe’s contract renewal with LGD until 2020 was already reported. The support duo of the team Fy who was one of the best players for LGD in this tournament and xNova both followed Somnus/Maybe’s decision and renewed their contracts with LGD. Considering their amazing TI run this year this news makes a lot of sense. Even though they missed the Aegis by a little as they lost to OG in the TI finals by 2:3 it was still an amazing and successful year for them. Between March and August, They reached 4 Major Grand Finals including The International finals, winning back to back at EPICENTER XL and MDL Changsha Major. Just in 2018, the team has earned over $5.25 Million including The International prize money.

LGD yet to confirm this report Officially.

Newbee

Newbee denied all the rumors about the team getting disbanded. The rumors appeared this Monday and after their struggle to survive in the TI8 they seemed very realistic but Newbee took no time to make the announcement, they even threatened to file a lawsuit against such rumors.

"@VPGame, did anyone from our organization confirm this before TI? We give your author and platform 24 hours to provide evidence for what's written, or we'll continue this through our lawyers. We've archived the source and don't even think that your disclaimer "The author's opinion doesn't necessarily align with the platform's opinion" absolves you from the responsibility of publishing unreasonable rumors."

Dimitri Vallette tweeted and confirmed that Newbee is not going to disband the roster. They have not announced any official statement about keeping the roster but they did deny the rumors about it. Newbee kept the same roster after finishing 2nd at TI7. But that same roster struggled really hard at TI8 and eliminated from the lower bracket round 1. They did struggle throughout the year as well as they performed poorly in the DPC tournaments. They did manage to win a couple of minors and placed 4th at the Bucharest Major. So, even if they don’t disband the whole roster a few changes might happen to the lineup. They have yet to officially announce anything about the roster.