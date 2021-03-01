Power Armor Showdown event in PUBG Mobile: All you need to know

The Power Armor Mode is the latest mode in PUBG Mobile that was introduced last month.

This mode has given the players a new way to conquer the battlefield by assembling their own advanced armors that increase the match's ability.

Recently, a new event has started by PUBG Mobile Community, named as Power Armor Showdown.

All you need to know about PUBG Mobile Power Armor Showdown:

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular games. To maintain that stature, developers often organize community events to keep the base energized. This time they've organized the Power Armor Showdown event.

Here is everything the players need to know about this event.

Event Timings:

The event has already started on 27th February. It will continue until the 11th of March.

Event Details:

There are three different categories for this event. They are:

Best mid-action screenshot during a Power Armor Mode battle

Best clip using the Dragon’s Breath Grenade

Create and submit a PUBG MOBILE Power Armor Movie Poster

At the end of the event period, nine winners will be announced across all social platforms. Three from each category.

👉Get ready to throw down for this showdown 😎 The PUBG MOBILE Power Armor Showdown starts today! 🙌 With 3⃣ different categories to enter and up to $300 UC on the line, you don't want to miss your chance to win! 💰🪙



Get the complete details here 🔗 https://t.co/kRXqea50kK pic.twitter.com/gdph54Mm1i — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) February 27, 2021

How to join in the Event?

Payers need to publicly post their submission with the hashtag #PUBGMPower on social media like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc.

Judging Procedure:

Once the event ends, all submissions will be reviewed and selected by the PUBG Mobile Community Team. It will be judged based on how uniquely it captures the category it was created for.

Prize Money:

1) Mid-Action Screenshot Prizes

First Prize: $150 UC

Second Prize: $75 UC

Third Prize: $25 UC

2) Best Dragon’s Breath Grenade Clip

First Prize: $200 UC

Second Prize: $100 UC

Third Prize: $50 UC

3) Best Power Armor Movie Poster

First Prize: $300 UC

Second Prize: $200 UC

Third Prize: $100 UC

It is an inspiring event. The hype among the players is palpable.