Pratik Gandhi and Shreya Dhanwanthary (Scam 1992): Free Fire IDs, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Ajju Bhai is one of the most prominent figures in the Indian Free Fire community. He runs the popular YouTube channel, Total Gaming, where he frequently uploads content around Garena’s offering. The streamer has amassed huge numbers and has over 16.2 million subscribers.

Recently he collaborated with the cast of the popular series, Scam 1992, Pratik Gandhi, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Together, they played several games of Free Fire and discussed the series, among other things.

Players can watch the video below:

This article looks at the two actors’ Free Fire IDs.

Pratik Gandhi’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 2539878141, and his in-game name is BigBullHM.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

The artist has played three squad matches and bettered his foes in two games, equating to a win percentage of 66.67%. He has an average survival time of 12 minutes and 6 seconds, but he is yet to register a kill.

Clash Squad career stats

Clash Squad stats

The 31-year-old has taken part in two clash squad matches and has a single victory, equating to a win rate of 50%. Just like the lifetime squad matches, he is yet to notch a kill.

Shreya Dhanwanthary’s Free Fire ID and stats

Her Free Fire ID

Her Free Fire ID is 2538845582, and her IGN is Dilliche.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

The 31-year-old has played three squad games and won two of them, having a win rate of 66.67%. She has two frags with a K/D ratio of 2 and an average damage per match of 205.

Clash Squad career stats

Clash Squad stats

The actress, who is also an author, has also participated in two clash squad games and has one Booyah. She is yet to register a kill or assist but has dealt 183 average damage per match.

