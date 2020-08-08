The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time series is a childhood favourite for many around the world. These action-adventure games set in medieval times were fast-paced and filled with action and violence.

With crazy antagonists and intriguing characters, this game series made sure to give its players the best gaming experience at the time. Back when Ubisoft was not so soft, this game series was enjoyable, though challenging to complete.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time series ranked

There are four games in the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time series and they are ranked in order of their story, action and gameplay.

1. Prince of Persia: Warrior Within

Prince of Persia: Warrior Within (Image Credits: DeviantArt)

The ambience and gory violence were what captured players’ attention in the second instalment of The Sands of Time series, where the ultimate goal was to defeat or escape Dahaka.

The combat scenes were brilliant, and even if the graphics were a bit sketchy, the game had a good story. Except for the confusing navigation, the gaming experience offered was exceptional.

2. Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones

Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones (Image Credits: DeviantArt)

Advertisement

The stealth killing and good storyline made this game a fond childhood memory for many players around the world.

Players also got to see the dark side of the Prince as the story developed, which was the best part. Being the successor of Warrior Within, the gameplay and the aesthetics were very similar to it.

3. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (Image Credits: Wallpaper Vista)

The predecessor to Warrior Within also had a good story. The story followed the Prince, who had to race against time to correct his mistake and restore peace to the kingdom.

The Prince is helped by Princess Farah, who fights alongside him to defeat enemies. The former also had acrobatic skills which helped him escape/avoid his enemies. The gameplay and soundtrack were appreciated by many.

4. Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands (Image Credits: WallpaperAccess)

The last game of the series, Forgotten Sands, failed to deliver as per expectations of fans. There was no character development, and the game was too short and easy to whet the appetite of players. The only good thing was the graphics.

This game did not receive good reviews because the players did not feel the same connection that they felt towards the previous games, as the storyline was not that strong and a few skills were worthless.