Project Athia on PS5: All You Need to Know

Project Athia was among the many games revealed at the PS5 Reveal Event tonight, and is visually impressive.

The game is developed by Luminous Studios exclusively for the PS5, but no details have been released regarding the launch date.

Project Athia on PS5

The PS5 Reveal Event was quite a good showing for Sony as they revealed some great Indie and AAA titles that has the fans really excited for the launch of the PS5.

The PS4 was a massively successful console for Sony, and it still has major releases lined up for it as the console cycle comes to and end.

With huge games like The Last of Us Part II, Cybepunk 2077 and Ghost of Tsushima still on the way for the PS4, Sony will look to keep the ball rolling with the PS5.

There were several innovative and visually stunning games on display at the PS5 Reveal Event, but perhaps none were more visually impressive than Project Athia.

Project Athia on the PS5: All You Need to Know

The teaser trailer for Project Athia was only a minute-long and did not provide enough details on the story, setting and gameplay. But, it was more than enough to make an impact.

The game world looks simply stunning, and the character models and assets looked impressive as well. The game is being developed by Luminious Studios exclusively for the PS5 and published by Square Enix.

The developers of the game had this to say about the game on a Sony blog, posted on Thursday:

Advertisement

"“Project Athia will take you on a thrilling other-worldly adventure – it is going to be action-packed, and at times twisted, tempestuous, and forbidding. It is a journey that we want to feel as much yours as it is our protagonists.”

Project Athia looks to be a great console exclusive for the PS5 and is sure to make in impact upon its release. Not much has been revealed about its story or gameplay, or even its launch date. However, stay tuned for more news on the PS5 and Project Athia.

Watch a breathtaking first look at PROJECT ATHIA (working title), a thrilling story-led, action-packed adventure from our new studio, Luminous Productions.



Learn more about #ProjectAthia, coming to @PlayStation 5 & PC: https://t.co/bPJnv2xwiv#ps5 pic.twitter.com/E5RR0txKJp — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) June 11, 2020