PS4 News: The Last Of Us Part II release date announcement coming at The Game Awards 2018?

Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog, Sony-owned Studio responsible for the likes of Uncharted series, Crash Bandicoot and of course the phenomenal The Last Of Us has been very subtle about their next game which is The Last Of Us Part II.

Now there has been a lot of speculation about the game's release window, that it will be out in summer 2019, to be precise somewhere in June, just during the original The Last Of Us celebrates its well deserved 6th Anniversary.

Since Sony cancelled its PSX event as well as E3 2019, fans like me have been left wondering what to expect from this game and when is it actually coming out.

Hopefully, we got a ray of hope just a few hours ago when Naughty Dog tweeted out this-

The Last of Us Part II was revealed two years ago today! The love and excitement you shared that day continues to motivate and inspire us. We can’t wait to show you more. For now, watch as we look back at that incredible moment here: https://t.co/Ohm20ZUijC pic.twitter.com/rUquHkhciR — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) December 3, 2018

Yes, two years the game was revealed and I, alongside many other people got their mind blown and had tears in their eyes. But what caught my eyes in this tweet was this "We can't wait to show you more." Okay now I'm being a little cryptic but seriously The Game Awards is just two days later, who wouldn't in their right mind guess that its the place where they are going to show the game again?

To add to my excitement more, Neil Druckman, Creative Director at Naughty Dog re-tweeted this-

Being there and feeling the crowd’s reaction is one of the highlights of my career. Can’t wait to see y’all’s reaction to the full game. ❤️ https://t.co/nGJuhX2IVV — Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) December 3, 2018

"Full reaction to the game." Does that mean the game is fully playable now? Is the development is nearly done? Does it point towards a 2019 release date? I hope so. It might not mean anything at all, but my instincts say it does and that The Game Awards 2018 will end with Neil Druckman gracing the stage and announcing the release date or at least the release window for the game with a short trailer.

It might all seem like a dream but then the game's announcement back in 2016 was a dream in itself isn't it?

