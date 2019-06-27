PS News: PlayStation Plus Free Games Revealed

PlayStation Plus

PlayStation has revealed the list of free PS Plus games that are available for download throughout the summer. These games are only available for free for PlayStation Plus subscribers. As always, these games are available for a month which is celebrated by Sony as a summer event. So so far, only 2 games are available for PS Plus users in the summer.

1.Pro Evolution Soccer 2019

Pro Evolution Soccer is a football game which almost available on every gaming platform. The first game released in this series was in August, 2018. As the trend of Esports is very much famous in the video game market, so this game has also been used in the Esports. After the huge success of this franchise, the company was able to sell over 100 million copies so far in the market. Also, this series gave the toughest competition to the most popular EA Sports FIFA Series. Richard Wakeling the free Freelance video game critic said that:

For as long as EA continues to develop FIFA and hold a monopoly over official licenses, PES will be the scrappy underdog just hoping for a surprise upset, even when it's fielding the likes of London Blue and PV White Red.

In my opinion, this is a great chance, especially for the sports lover. Grab this game for free only on the PlayStation Store.

2. Horizon Chase Turbo

If you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber then this is the 2nd game that is available for absolutely free for you. However, this game is not that much popular as Pro Evolution Soccer but the game has successfully earned a rating of 10/10 on the Steam market. This game is also available for every gaming platform including Nintendo Switch, Mac, Linux. This game is also known as "a love-letter to the iconic, just-one-more-go racers of the arcade's golden age".

Note: After 1st July, this game will become paid again. The time period to get this game for free is only till the end of June.

