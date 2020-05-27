PS5: Play Station 5 First Reveal scheduled for Early June, 38 Next-Gen PS5 games and more

Official PlayStation Magazine Sample

A sample version of the 176th issue of official PlayStation (PS) magazine was made available on the internet a while ago. The Official Magazine sample reveals some hot topics which the gaming community is keeping an eye for. It reveals Sony's next-generation console the PS5 might get an early June 2020 reveal.

Moreover, the magazine reveals other information, some of them are-

38 Next Generation games along with first gameplay screens.

Assassins Creed Valhalla PS5 launch.

Dirt 5 Vs WRC 9.

Nolan North and Troy Baker host Dirt 5.

53 Reasons why people need The Last of Us Part 2 on PS4.

Unreal Engine 5 on PS5.

PS5 games

There is a lot more to the magazine which you can explore here. The 176th issue of official PlayStation magazine will be released on June 2, 2020. If the sample is not fake which most probably it isn't. Then we may finally get a first look at one of the most awaited next-gen console.

PlayStation Official Magazine 176th Issue Cover Sample

The gaming community have their insecurities. Many players are worried about PS5 design. Meanwhile, some are worried about the whole user experience the console brings with itself. We have seen how aesthetics play an important role in gaming consoles. The next-generation Xbox design was not that well received by the community.

Now, talking about the "38 next-generation PS5 games along with gameplay/trailers". We think that Sony will most probably not announce any big exclusive titles. The 38 games may include the majority of third party games or indie games(maybe exclusives). You can expect one or two AAA titles from Sony to ramp up the hype.

One thing is clear that the 176th issue of the official PlayStation magazine is going to drop some serious details on the future of Sony PS5.