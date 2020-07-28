The PS4 has been an extremely successful console for Sony. Following in the footsteps of the Xbox Live subscription from Microsoft, Sony then launched the PlayStation Plus.

The PS Plus gives players access to online multiplayer in PS4 games. In addition to access to online multiplayer, the service also gives its members 2 free games.

The PS Plus free games have been the subject of contention among many subscribers. A lot of players complained that the service did not give out any quality PS4 titles as free games.

However, over time, the lineup for PS Plus games for each month improved. Highlights include games such as Bloodborne, inFamous: Second Son and Shadow of the Colossus.

This month has a rather interesting lineup of PS4 games, with one being part of a massive Triple-A franchise and the other an extremely fun indie game.

PS Plus Free PS4 Games for August 2020

The two PS4 games for the month of August 2020 are:

1) Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered

2) Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2's campaign is an excellent entry in the franchise and continues the game-changing legacy of the first Call of Duty Modern Warfare title.

The campaign takes place in the midst of World War 3 as Tier 141 operatives Captain Price and Soap MacTavish attempt to put an end to the war. The campaign received a lot of praise for its action-packed set pieces and scale.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is perhaps the most fun you can have in an online multiplayer game. It is a charming indie game that puts you against 60 other players as you navigate a series of challenges and obstacles and try not to fall.

The game is a classic callback to game shows such as Takeshi's Castle, Wipeout and Ninja Warrior.